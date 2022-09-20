How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022? Our Knowledge of The Social Media Star

Piper Rockelle Smith, also known as Piper Rockelle, is a gymnast, actor, musician, social media star, and YouTube superstar from the United States. Piper Rockelle has a $3 million net worth as of 2022. Her social media presence, YouTube channels, acting, and music careers, and item sales all contributed to her rising net worth.

Images of Rockell from about the age of four were posted on Instagram in 2011, and ever since then, her life has been made public. Commencing at the age of four, Rockelle competed in numerous beauty pageants before starting her journey as a social media influencer. During her formative years, she also gained modeling experience. The adolescent influencer has taken gymnastics lessons as well.

Through over 9 million subscribers, Rockelle has a sizable fan base that she caters to with YouTube material. The online celebrity is well-known for her DIY tasks, prank films, and challenges. Currently, she hosts a YouTube channel under her name where she invites her loved ones, close friends, and other well-known YouTube stars to appear.

She has also demonstrated her dancing prowess by competing in a number of dance competitions, including daring to dance (2017). After playing Sky in the American web series Mani (2017) and then again in Chicken Girls (2018) alongside performers like Lawrence Wayne Curry, Hayley LeBlanc, and Julian Clark, the young star has had amazing success in the entertainment industry.

Gross Value

An American actress and internet star named Piper Rockelle has a $2 million fortune. Her fame on YouTube is what is most well-known about her. In August 2007, Piper Rockelle Smith was born in Georgia. On YouTube, she has more than 4.5 million subscribers. Both the reality series Piperazzi and the Brat series Mani featured Rockelle as an actress.

She has done modeling and participated in pageants. More than 100 cats have been taken in by Piper and her mother Tiffany, who runs a cat rescue. Frank Pagan, her pug, has amassed a social media following. Sophie Fergi and Piper Rockelle have worked together. In 2018, TinaQ’s Celebrity Interviews, Jam Jr., and The Adventures with Blue and MJ will all include Rockelle as a guest star. Additionally, she appeared in the 2019 short films Dark Eyes and Sitting in the 80s.

Tallness and More

The height of Piper Rockelle is 4 feet, 11 inches. She is far too young to have a mature physique and the ideal height. She still has brown eyes and hair, which makes her quite attractive. Piper weighs 42 kg and has a 7 shoe size (US). Every Instagram picture she makes is like a model photo shoot. She doesn’t have any tattoos on her body.

Dating and A Boyfriend

The dancer-turned-actor Lev Cameron is Piper’s current flame. How old is your boyfriend of Piper Rockelle? In 2022, her lover will be 16 years old.

From an early age, Rockelle and Cameron fall in love with one another and find the finest ways to communicate their feelings. On social media, this couple has a devoted following.

She once dated Walker Bryant. He is a well-known actor and YouTuber who will be 15 in 2022. Gavin Magnus and Piper had been dating in the past, but their relationship ended secretly.

Career in Acting

She is well known for her work as Sky in the American online series “Mani” (2017) and for co-starring with Jules LeBlanc, Hayden Summerall, and Hayley LeBlanc in Chicken Girls (2018).

In addition, she recently played Daphne in the Matt Dugan-directed horror short “Dark Eyes,” and in 2020, she will launch the program “Among Us In Real Life.” Her earnings from her acting career are estimated to be between $1 and $2 million.

Online Video and Social Media

The three main social media platforms where Rockelle makes money are Instagram, TikTok, and her YouTube channels. She is projected to make around $9k per video on her main channel, which has over 9.4 million subscribers, and between $1k and $2k every video on her gaming and shorts accounts.

She is expected to charge between $10k and $17k for each sponsored post on Instagram, where she has 5.2 million followers, depending on the brand value. She is thought to make between $15k and $22k per post on TikTok, where she has 9.4 million followers and more than 350 million likes.