How Old Is Piers Morgan? Four Children, a Patient Wife, and Expensive Properties

The 30th of March 1965 saw the birth of Piers Stefan Pughe-Morgan (/prz/; formerly O’Meara), an English broadcaster, journalist, author, and television personality. At The Sun, he started his Fleet Street career in 1988. Rupert Murdoch appointed him editor of the News of the World in 1994 when he was only 29 years old, making him the newspaper’s youngest editor in more than 50 years. [1] Morgan edited the Daily Mirror starting in 1995; he was fired in 2004. From 2006 to 2007, he served as First News’ editorial director.

Morgan has a history of hosting talk shows on television. From 2009 to 2021, she hosted the ITV program Life Stories, and from 2011 to 2014, she hosted the CNN program Piers Morgan Live. Additionally, from 2015 until 2021, Morgan co-hosted the ITV Breakfast show Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and served as a judge for both Britain’s Got Talent (2006–2011) and America’s Got Talent (2006–2011). (2007–2010). He won The Celebrity Apprentice US in 2008 while working with Donald Trump, the eventual US president.

Early Years

On March 30, 1965, in Surrey, England, Piers Stefan O’Meara was given the name Piers Morgan. They relocated to Newick. Several months after his birth, in Sussex, England. His upbringing was Catholic. Morgan’s father, dentist Vincent Eamonn O’Meara, passed away when Morgan was only 11 months old. His mother wed Glynne Pughe-Morgan once again. Piers adopted his stepdad’s last name. He went to the Chailey School and Harlow College to study journalism.

Career

In the middle of the 1980s, Morgan started his career as a journalist. He was a reporter for the Surrey and South London newspaper group. In 1989, he started working for The Sun as an entertainment editor for their gossip section. In 1994, Rupert Murdoch chose him to be the new editor of the weekly newspaper News of the World. Morgan worked for the Daily Mirror as a writer and editor as well. In 2004 after approving the release of false photos, he was let go from the Mirror. According to reports, the images showed British forces mistreating Iraqi detainees.

Along with David Hasselhoff and Brandy Norwood, Morgan was one of the initial judges on America’s Got Talent. He was in office from 2006 until 2011 for six seasons. In 2012, Howard Stern took his spot. Morgan participated in and won the seventh season of The Apprentice, Donald Trump’s reality game show, in 2008. Later, he was the anchor of the CNN chat show Piers Morgan Live, which took Larry King’s place. Between 2011 and 2014, the program aired for three seasons. Additionally well-known are Morgan’s chat show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and the morning show Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan Salary

Most members of the general public and the audience are typically highly curious to learn about celebrities’ fitness obsessions, eating habits, lives, and other details. Piers Stefan O’Meara’s net worth is thought to be over $25 million, and his profession is how he makes money

Actual Estate

Morgan is the owner of several residences, including two in the United Kingdom, a townhouse in west London, and a country retreat in the East Sussex village of Newick, where he was raised. He paid $719,000 for the Georgian mansion that serves as his residence in London.

Morgan also owns a residence in Beverly Hills, which he purchased in 2011 for $5.4 million. One of the previous owners of that house is Les Moonves, the former CEO of CBS.

Individual Life

Morgan wed Marion Shalloe in 1991. Albert, Spencer, and Stanley were the three sons of the couple. In 2008, they got divorced. He wed Celia Walden, a journalist, for the second time in June 2010. She is the daughter of the late George Walden, a former Conservative lawmaker. The couple had their daughter Elise in November 2011.

Arsenal F.C., a Premier League football team, is Morgan’s favorite team. Morgan declared himself a member of the Conservative Party.