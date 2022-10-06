How Old Is Philip Schneider? Age, Hilary Swanks, Networth, and Many More

Philip Schneider is an American producer, business owner, and author. Philip Schneider is now making news in the media for a variety of reasons. Many of his fans and followers are curious about his personal life; fortunately, you can find all the information you need in this article. You can learn more about Philip Schneider’s Career, Girlfriend, Wikipedia Biography, and much more by reading the information below. So instead of letting it go, let’s keep harping on it!

Philip Schneider: Who Is He?

In California, the USA, Philip was born in 1973. The University of Texas in Austin is where Philip received his business degree. The age of Philip Schneider is forty-five (45). Philip Schneider is a multi-talented individual who has worked as an executive producer for J. Walter Thompson, Saatchi, and other companies. His appearances in the films TSA America: suspicious bulges (2014), TSA America: Yeah, but is tickling, and TSA America: Just relax have made him well-known (2013). Swank, an Oscar winner, and Philip have been dating each other since 2006. After a few years, the pair were engaged.

Worth of Phillip M. Schneider

As of September 11, 2018, Phillip M. Schneider’s estimated net worth was at least $6,22,000,000. Over the past 15 years, Phillip Schneider has sold PFNX stock worth more than $0 and holds over 11,000 units of Pfenex stock valued at over $6,223,800.

Insider Trading Phillip Schneider Pfnx Stock on Sec Form 4

According to Form 4 submitted to the SEC, Phillip has traded Pfenex stock more than once since 2018. On September 11th, 2018, Phillip most recently purchased 11,000 shares of PFNX stock for $54,890.

On September 11, 2018, Phillips executed the greatest trade of all time by purchasing 11,000 shares of Pfenex stock for a total value of about $54,890. Since 2008, Phillip has traded 500 units every 0 days on average. At least 11,000 Pfenex stock units were still in Phillip’s possession as of September 11th, 2018.

The full history of Phillip Schneider’s stock trading is available at the bottom of the page.

A Biography, Family, and Career of Philip Schneider

The well-known character hasn’t given the public a lot of information about his personal life. In California, in the United States, he was born in the year 1973. He is a citizen of the United States and is of White Caucasian descent. After completing high school, he attended the University of Texas in Austin where he received a business degree.

It is unclear when and where his professional life began. However, he has turned it into a lucrative profession as a businessman, director, actor, writer, and producer. He has worked on many films, including “Marley & Me” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” according to IMDB. He had been working in this industry since 1987 when he was hired as a property assistant on “Campus Man.” He also serves as executive producer for J. Walter Thompson Worldwide at the moment.

Philip Schneider: Spouse and Personal Life

Speaking of his personal life, he hasn’t given the public any information about it. She hasn’t made many details about her previous partnerships public. He is, however, currently wed to Hilary Swank, an American actor, and producer. Hilary has been married before; her first husband was the actor Chad Lowe. She subsequently hired a former professional tennis player and a financial advisor from UBS. Torres, Reuben. They broke off their engagement, nevertheless, and started seeing John Campisi sooner.

The couple’s first outing was a blind date put up by actor Misha Collins’s wife Vicki and their mutual friend Jean, and it lasted for the whole of day. They then began dating, and they dated for a long time. The couple wed on August 18, 2018, in Carmel, California, beneath a stand of 800-year-old redwoods, after two years of courting.

Net Worth and Social Media Profiles for Philip Schneider

Speaking of his income, he undoubtedly earns a sizable sum given his accomplishments as a businessman and filmmaker. His profession has earned him an estimated net worth of $45 million. He also purchased a $1 million+ mansion in California, where he and his wife currently reside.

The businessman is not active on several social media sites like Instagram and Twitter, in contrast to his wife. He doesn’t appear to like spending his hard-earned cash on these social networking sites.

Swank’s hubby stands 6 feet or 1.81 metres tall and is in good physical shape. His chest measures 40 inches, his waist is 32 inches, and his biceps are 15.5 inches. His body weight is approximately 79 kg. He has brown hair and grey eyes.

