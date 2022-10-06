How Old Is Peter Brady? Age, Career, Early Years, Individual Life and Many More Updates

Christopher Anton Knight, an American actor, and businessman was born on November 7, 1957. His most well-known role is that of Peter Brady from The Brady Bunch in the 1970s. Since then, he has developed into a prosperous businessman and seen a sporadic comeback in the public spotlight thanks to television appearances in the 2000s.

How Old Are the Kids from The Brady Bunch Now?

It’s been 50 years since The Brady Bunch debuted; yes, that long. Fans of the popular sitcom, which aired from 1969 to 1974, are interested in knowing how old the characters’ children are today. Let’s simply say that they are no longer children.

The cast still holds The Brady Bunch dear to their hearts despite becoming grownups. In reality, they have all come together to renovate the LA home that served as the show’s inspiration for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation.

Age. The newspaper story in “The Hero” states that Peter is 11 years old (20 February 1970).

Early Years

On November 7, 1957, in New York City, Christopher Knight was given the name Christopher Anton Knight. His father, Edward, an actor, was born to parents from Austria-Hungary and initially went by the surname Kozumplik. His mother, Wilma, was Jewish. David, Mark, and Lisa are Christopher’s three siblings, and when he was 3 years old, his family relocated to Los Angeles.

In order to save money for their college educations, his father set up auditions for Christopher and Mark. Knight attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, after graduating from El Camino Real Charter High School in 1975.

Individual Life

From 1989 to 1992, Christopher was married to Julie Schulman, and from 1995 to 2000, Toni Erickson. On the season finale of “My Fair Brady” in 2005, he proposed to Adrianne Curry. They were married on May 29, 2006, in Adrianne’s hometown of Joliet, Illinois. Knight and Curry, who are 24 years apart in age, had an appearance on a “Dr. Phil” episode in 2007 that was devoted to couples with significant age differences. Early in 2012, Christopher and Adrianne divorced, and on November 5, 2016, Knight wed Cara Knight.

Recognition and Nominations

Knight won the Pop Culture Award in 2007 and had three TV Land Award nominations for “The Brady Bunch,” including nominations for Favorite Dual-Role Character (2003) and Favorite Singing Siblings (2005). Christopher was nominated for a CableACE Award in 1994 for his work in a comedy special at the 1993 MTV Movie Awards.

Career in Computers

Knight, a self-described “geek,” gave up acting in 1988 to pursue a career in business in the computer sector. He was hired by Martec, Inc. as an account sales manager, and during his first 18 months on the job, he closed the company’s first million-dollar sales deal, earning him the title of Employee of the Year. He was appointed Vice President of the New Image Industry’s Design System Marketing and Sales in 1989.

He co-founded the groundbreaking 3D graphics company Visual Software in 1991. He established Kidwise Learningware, a business that creates interactive educational devices, in 1995. He started working for the keyboard maker Adesso in 1996, and in 1997 he moved on to work for the visual hardware manufacturer iXMicro as Vice President of Marketing. His own TV tuner business, Eskape Labs, which he created in 1998, was acquired by Hauppauge Computer Works in 2000.