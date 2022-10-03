How Old Is Nico Robin? Everything You Need to Know About Nico Robin

Eiichiro Oda created the fictional Nico Robin (also known as Niko Robin) for the One Piece series. The character first appeared in the 114th chapter of the series, which was released on November 22, 1999, in Japan in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Robin is initially introduced as a villain in the series but later joins the Monkey D. Luffy-commanded Straw Hat Pirates as their seventh crew member. Robin is a Devil Fruit user who possesses the power of the Flower-Flower Fruit, enabling her to sprout duplicates of her limbs, and subsequently her complete body, from any surface. She serves as the group’s archaeologist and historian. As the lone survivor of the island of Ohara, Robin is the only person still alive in the One Piece universe who is able to decipher the Poneglyphs, which the World Government views as dangerous and forbids.

Age of Nico Robin

Oda states that Robin is thirty years old, celebrates her birthday on February 6, and is 6.2 feet tall, or roughly 188 cm. Oda responded that Robin would be Russian when a fan questioned what the nationalities of the Straw Hat Pirates would be if One Piece were based in reality.

Personality

One of the smartest and most composed members of the Straw Hat Pirates, Robin rarely engages in comedic behavior. She respects and admires Luffy more than the rest of the crew, even when he acts impulsively, to the point where she takes pleasure in his pranks.

Along with Zoro, she is one of the gang members who unreservedly endorses Luffy’s choices and actions. To Name or Usopp’s chagrin, Robin regularly brings up filthy or unpleasant topics. He has a slight macabre side. Even when addressing her staff while making menacing noises, she maintains her cool.

Since she regularly maintains a joyful and upbeat mood, Robin’s complete absence of fear in any situation stands out as one of her unique qualities.

May 5, Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy is 7 years old when we meet him for the first time, however, this is only for a few scenes in season 1, episode 1, and then again in a few flashbacks. When he is 17 years old in the first episode of the show, Luffy’s journey really takes off. Luffy is therefore 19 years old following the two-year time gap between seasons 14 and 15.

Japan celebrates Children’s Day on May 5th, a day entirely devoted to kids. Generally speaking, it is a celebration of children’s joyous, naive, and wacky personalities—qualities that Luffy exemplifies.

Even when he is in his late teens and serving as Captain of the Straw Hats, Luffy still acts silly and innocent. This makes him almost recklessly fearless, however, he can be a steady leader for his team when necessary.

Tony Tony Chopper – 24th of December

Tony Tony Chopper, a pre-time skip for the Straw Hat team, is the youngest at 15 years old. He is 17 after the time jump, yet given that he is only 2’11”, he seems considerably more immature than Luffy did at that age (88.9 cm).

However, Chopper is more like a child than Luffy is. To begin with, he is far more sentimental and looks up to the rest of the team for even the slightest actions. He acts much younger than his actual age, even for a 15-year-old. But following the time jump, Chopper does develop tremendously and gets a much better grasp of reality.

Facts