How Old Is Nick Cannon? Age, Married Status, Bio, and Family

Nick Cannon is an American comedian, television host, rapper, and actor. His real name is Nicholas Scott Cannon. Nick Connan has a net worth of $20 million as of 2022. He made his rap debut in 2003 with the release of his self-titled debut album, which featured the duet “Gigolo” with singer R. Kelly.

He played the fictional player TJ Harper in the 2007 film Goal II: Living the Dream. For the disastrous Stages album, Cannon recorded the singles “Dime Piece” and “My Wife” in 2006. He made cameos in the films Roll Bounce, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Drumline.

What Are Nick Cannon’s Earnings and Net Worth?

An American actor and television host with a net worth of $20 million are Nick Cannon. Nick has achieved success throughout his career in a variety of industries, including radio, television, and film. Nick makes about $5 million a year from presenting several television shows, including “The Masked Singer.” Nick also comes from a renowned big family. As of this writing, he is the father of seven kids—seven total—from four different relationships, including a set of twins with singer Mariah Carey. He is currently expecting his eighth child with his fifth woman.

What Is Nick Cannon’s Age?

Nick Cannon, who is currently 41 years old, was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California, in the United States.

Early Years

On October 8, 1980, Nick Cannon was born in San Diego, California. His grandfather provided most of his care. He was raised at the Bay Vista Housing Projects in Lincoln Park. When he was a teenager, Cannon belonged to the street gang known as the Lincoln Park Bloods, but he left the group after a close buddy was killed.

At the young age of 8, he started acting, and by the time he was 11, he was already doing humor on his father’s local cable access television program. Monte Vista High School awarded Cannon her diploma in 1998. Later, Nick relocated to Hollywood, where he was hired to perform stand-up comedy at venues like The Laugh Factory, The Improv, and The Comedy Store.

Nick made his significant television debut in the mid-1990s when he was cast in a role on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That.” When Cannon was a kid, he was a member of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, which served as the opening act for several well-known performers from the 1990s, including LFO, 98 Degrees, Montell Jordan, and Will Smith.

Marriage Settlement

According to court documents related to their divorce, Mariah had a net worth of $150 million when she married Nick in 2008, but Nick’s net worth was less than $500,000. Additionally, according to the records, Mariah made $6.3 million in 2014, compared to Nick’s $2.7 million. Nick received the title to a 2012 Ferrari as part of their confidential settlement, and he was also required to contribute $5,000 per month to a trust for their twins.

Nick and Mariah quickly sold their longstanding residence in LA’s Bel Air neighborhood for $9 million after announcing their divorce. They paid $7 million for the house in 2009. Farrah Fawcett lived there for over twenty years before selling it in 1999 for $2.7 million to a new owner.

Individual Life

As of this writing, Nick Cannon is the father of seven children by four women, including TWO different sets of twins and a son with model Brittany Bell named Golden “Sagon” Cannon, who was born in February 2017.

Nick made the announcement that he was expecting his eighth kid with a fifth woman in January 2022. Nick was on track to receive four children in a few months at one point in the middle of 2021. In 2016, Cannon enrolled at Howard University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and justice administration in 2020.