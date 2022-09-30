How Old Is Natalie Jacobson? Age, Net Worth, Bio, Childhood, Career and Many More Updates

American Natalie Jacobson worked as a news reporter for WCVB-TV in Boston, Massachusetts. On July 18, 2007, she left. She worked as the public relations director at crosstown WBZ-TV for her first television position in the late 1960s. In 1969–1970, she worked as a reporter for Ten PM News at WKBG, now WLVI–TV. In the family of William G. and Dawn Salatich (formerly Trbovich).

White people make up her ethnicity, and she is an American citizen. Her father, a World War II veteran and top executive for the Gillette Company, was the offspring of Serbian immigrants who had overcome hardship as a child.

She earned an English degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1965. There is currently little information available regarding her early years, family, or academic background.

Age of Natalie Jacobson

In Chicago, Illinois, the United States, on August 14, 1943, Natalie Salatich was given the name Jacobson. As of 2018, she is 75 years old.

Natalie Jacobson’s Childhood

She earned an English degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1965.

She wed William D. Jacobson, an Army officer, in the same year. Jacobson worked as a civilian in Thailand throughout her husband’s time in the military. In 1973, the Jacobsons got divorced.

Natalie Jacobson Is a Married Woman.

She was initially wed to Chet Curtis. Her co-anchor was Chet Curtis. As the most watched news team, the couple has hosted the program for almost twenty years.

After receiving her degree, she married William D. Jacobson, an Army officer. Jacobson worked as a civilian in Thailand throughout her husband's time in the military. In 1973, the Jacobsons got divorced.

They had a daughter together, Lindsay. In 2001, the couple went through a contentious and widely reported divorce as Curtis left the WCVB and Jacobson quit hosting the 11:00 news.

She later started dating Craig Wiggins, but the two couldn’t handle their relationship and eventually broke up.

The Career of Natalie Jacobson

At WBZ-TV in 1960, Natalie made her debut on television in the role of public affairs director. In 1969–1970, she held her first on-air position at WKBG station 56 for their transient Ten PM News program.

She began working for WCVB in 1972 as a reporter, and after only a month assumed the anchor role for the station’s midday newscast, NewsCenter 5 Midday.

She received a promotion to the station’s flagship at 6:00 p.m. in 1976. The 11:00 news was added to her responsibilities in 1978. On July 10, 2007, Natalie made her departure from WCVB-TV public. On July 18, 2007, her final show as an anchor aired, capping a career spanning just over 35 years at WCVB.

Jacobson covered the annual Fourth of July concert by the Boston Pops Orchestra, the visits to Boston of Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, and Pope John Paul II, the Blizzard of ’78, the presidential campaigns of Massachusetts’ Michael Dukakis and John Kerry, the September 11 attacks, and the 2004 World Series victory for the Boston Red Sox during her time at WCVB.