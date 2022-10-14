How Old Is Naomi Watts? Age, Networth, Early Years, Personal Life, and Many More Updates

British actress Naomi Ellen Watts was born on September 28, 1968. She made her feature film debut in Australia in the 1986 drama For Love Alone before making appearances in the television series Hey Dad! (1990), Brides of Christ (1991), Home and Away (1991), and the 1991 movie Flirting (1991). Watts originally struggled as an actor after relocating to the country, taking on parts in modest movies up until the year 2001, when she made her acting debut in David Lynch’s psychological thriller Mulholland Drive. Her path to international fame began with this role.

What Are Naomi Watts’ Earnings and Net Worth?

The British-Australian actress Naomi Watts is worth $35 million. She is best recognized for her parts in the acclaimed 2003 movies “21 Grams,” “King Kong,” and David Lynch’s surrealist 2001 smash “Mulholland Drive.”

Age of Naomi Watts

She was born on September 28, 1968. Naomi Watts is currently 54 years old. As an actor, film producer, and voice actor, Naomi Watts is highly recognized. If you’re one of the many people who’s curious about Naomi Watts’ height, you can find out in the area below. Keep in touch with us for more recent information.

Early Years

On September 28, 1968, Naomi Ellen Watts was born in Kent, England. Her mother, who is of English and Welsh ancestry, worked as an antique trader and set and costume designer. Sound engineer Peter Watts, her father, worked with Pink Floyd. When she was four years old, her parents got divorced, and she spent the rest of her life in Southern England with her mother and older brother.

When Watts was eight years old, her father was discovered dead from what appeared to be a drug overdose. Following Watts’ mother’s second marriage, the family temporarily relocated to Wales to live with her grandmother before moving to Suffolk. When she was 14, she relocated to Sydney, Australia, where her mother had taken a position as a soap opera’s costume designer. Watts attributes her ability to quickly pick up accents as an actress to her geographically and linguistically diversified upbringing.

Individual Life

In 2005, Watts started dating actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she had a baby in the summer of 2007. In the winter of 2008, the couple gave birth to their second son. There have been no reported disputes about child custody since they announced their separation in 2016.

Watts met actor Billy Crudup while working on the Netflix series “Gypsy,” and they started dating in 2017. From 2002 to 2004, she dated the late actor Heath Ledger. She expressed an interest in Buddhism but did not claim to pursue it after the 2009 “Painted Veil” filming.

Actual Estate

In LA’s Brentwood district, Naomi purchased a mansion for $4.2 million in 2004. Naomi started renting out the house after she and Liev were divorced for an alleged $20,000 a month. She still has ownership of the house. It’s worth $7 million, according to estimates. Actress Sally Field, who had owned the house since 1993, sold it to Naomi.

Naomi and Liev spent $6 million purchasing two adjoining apartments in New York City in 2007. It was revealed in 2016 that Liev and Naomi had paid $5.4 million for a 3,500-square-foot house in Montauk, New York.

Who currently owns the New York properties is unknown. The Montauk house appears to be under Liev’s possession. Currently, Naomi is the only owner of her Brentwood house.