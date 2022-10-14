How Old Is Mj Kardashian? Age, Early Years, Family and Many More Updates You Need to Know

The six children of Kris Jenner are grandchildren of her mother, MJ Shannon. Even though MJ does not frequently appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris, her kids, and their kids adore her as a member of the family.

She is adored by audiences for her candor, dry humor, and generous nature. MJ has worked as a model, an entrepreneur, and a teacher of manners. In 1980, she started Shannon & Company, a store for kids.

She was given the all-clear after receiving a colon and breast cancer diagnosis, respectively.

Early Years

The eldest of two children born to Mary Jo “M. J.” Shannon (née Campbell; born 1934), who ran a children’s clothes store, and Robert True “Bob” Houghton (1931-1975), an engineer, Jenner was born in San Diego, California, on November 5, 1955.

M. J. and Bob divorced when she was seven years old, leaving their mother to raise both her and her younger sister, Karen Casey (née Houghton; born 1958). In the future, M. J. would wed Harry Shannon (1926-2003), a businessman who had assisted in raising her and Karen. She acquired Steven “Steve” Shannon as a half-brother from her mother’s marriage to Harry.

The family relocated back to San Diego three months after arriving in Oxnard, California since Shannon’s business partner allegedly fled with all of the company’s funds. In San Diego, Jenner worked at Shannon & Company, her mother’s children’s apparel business.

Jenner graduated in 1973 from Clairemont High School Robert Houghton, Jenner’s biological father, died in a vehicle accident in 1975 when he was just 19 years old. In 1976, she spent a year working as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

What Is Her Age?

MJ is 88 years old and was born on July 26, 1934, in Arkansas. She tied the knot with her first husband when she was just 18 years old, and she subsequently wed Robert True Houghton, an engineer.

Kris and Karen were MJ and Robert’s two daughters. The couple was married for seven years before divorcing.

After that, MJ got married to Harry Shannon, with whom she spent 40 years before he passed away in a vehicle accident in 2003

Was Khloe Kardashian’s Photo Leaked by MJ?

Fans claimed that Khloe Kardashian had edited the photo that had been leaked in April 2021. The image shows Kris Jenner happy as she stands in front of the pool wearing a little string bikini with a leopard print, taken at her Palm Springs residence.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, Khloe “freaked out” when her staff accidentally posted her viral, unedited photo online, and she now feels “embarrassed.”

The KUWTK actress and her staff “miscommunicated” “what was meant to be uploaded at the moment,” the insider claims. In a statement issued by attorneys who are taking down the photo from Twitter, Kris Jenner’s mother was identified as the picture’s copyright owner.

“I adore all of your life tales and all of your wise counsel. You are the best mother, grandmother, friend, and confidante I could possibly have, and I treasure every moment we share. I appreciate everything you taught me and the way you raised me. More than you can imagine, I adore you!”

One fan wrote: “Aww happy birthday to MJ, you are lovely mums,” and another wrote: “Happy Birthday, love to your family Kris.” Fans quickly left comments on the post. “Your mum is just the finest,” a third said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has featured MJ on numerous occasions over the years. She is close with her daughter and grandchildren. Karen Houghton, Kris’ younger sister, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, is raised by the 86-year-old as well.

Kris and Her Mother Are Quite Close.

