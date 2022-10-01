How Old Is Miranda Cosgrove? Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Family & Biography

Actress and singer Miranda Taylor Cosgrove was born in the United States on May 14, 1993. In 2012, she was the highest-paid child actor, and in 2022, she was listed among the “30 Under 30” in Forbes magazine. She is well recognized for her work in comedic drama plays, advertisements, and hosting throughout her time in the television industry.

At the age of seven, Cosgrove made her acting debut in a number of television advertisements. She then made her acting debut in the comedy School of Rock by Richard Linklater (2003). Before debuting as Megan Parker on the comedy Drake & Josh (2004–2007), which established her as a child actress and made her known to a larger audience, she went on to perform a number of small television roles.

Cosgrove, Miranda (Carly Shay)

In the web series iCarly, which Cosgrove hosted as the teen host, Carly Shay, Cosgrove played the lead character. At the start of the performance and at its conclusion, she was 14 years old. When the early relaunch debuted, she was 28. Following the cancellation of iCarly, Cosgrove—who had previously appeared in Nickelodeon programs including Drake & Josh and Zoey 101—went on to star in the 2016 season of the NBC sitcom Crowded. Her work as Margo’s voice in the Despicable Me film series was one of her most prominent roles outside of iCarly. She made her acting debut in the 2010s The First Despicable Me as Margot and went on to star in six additional movies. Cosgrove has also been in music videos for songs including “Happy” by Pharrell Williams in 2013 and “Happier” by Marshmello in 2018.

Cosgrove, an only child who spent the majority of her life learning at home, was accepted to both New York University and the University of Southern California in 2011. She ultimately decided on USC in order to be nearer to her family and keep acting. She declared a major in film and enrolled at the institution in the fall of 2012. Later, she decided to major in psychology.

Early Years

In Los Angeles, California, on May 14, 1993, Miranda Taylor Cosgrove was born. She started acting when she was three years old and was raised by working-class parents. As a young child, Cosgrove was seen by a talent agent, and soon she was attending casting calls for various roles.

Career

Cosgrove quickly began landing commercial gigs for companies like McDonald’s and Mello Yello after becoming affiliated with her agent. She was successful as a model as well. Cosgrove quickly developed a passion for acting and started going for opportunities in theatre, movies, and television.

Miranda Cosgrove made her television debut in Smallville’s first episode, though you might have missed her. She provided the voice of Lana Lang’s younger self. Cosgrove later made a name for himself in the well-liked comedy School of Rock as a leading man. The movie earned more than $131 million at the box office and garnered favorable reviews. Critics also singled out Cosgrove for commendation.

She then established her profile with Nickelodeon in 2004 after securing a significant role in the show Drake & Josh. She later appeared in episodes of What’s New, Scooby-Doo?, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Grounded for Life as a guest. She continued her voice acting career in the animated Here Comes Peter Cottontail: The Movie movie on Cartoon Network. She also landed significant parts in movies like Yours, Mine & Ours, and Keeping Up with the Steins, despite the fact that neither movie did well financially.

What was Miranda Cosgrove’s Carly salary?

Miranda Cosgrove made an astonishingly large sum of money on iCarly even though she was only a teenager at the time. The New York Post said that Cosgrove earned an estimated $180,000 per episode. The young actor most likely made between $1.7 and 1.9 million by the time iCarly concluded in 2012, given that the show lasted six seasons and aired 97 of the 109 episodes produced for Nickelodeon.

In 2022, What Will Miranda Cosgrove’s Net Worth Be?

Miranda Cosgrove’s net worth is predicted to be around $10 million in 2022 by Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her earnings from her music career, her salary from iCarly, and other film and television projects. The former Nickelodeon star began her music career in 2007, putting out two EPs and Sparks Fly, her debut full-length album, three years later.

Cosgrove described how filming the iCarly remake, which debuted in 2021, felt different from filming the original series in an interview with Collider in 2022. More than I anticipated, there are many areas in which it feels comparable. Carly is a bit naive, but in a good manner, for starters. Even though things don’t go as planned most of the time, she is quite optimistic and always wishes for the best. “And I think she went on a lot of dates in the first season that either didn’t work out or didn’t go as she had planned. She continues to act in the same manner nearly ten years later. She continues to go on numerous dates that only end up going in strange directions, but she never loses faith. It’s simple for me to revert back to that aspect of Carly on its whole.

Actual Estate

It was revealed in 2012 that Miranda Cosgrove had paid $2.65 million for a home in Los Angeles. Cosgrove had acquired a prime piece of property with 3,000 square feet of living space at the age of barely 19. Additionally, the 1952-built property has a pool and many modern updates.

Salary

On iCarly, Miranda Cosgrove received a big salary. Despite variations in her episode payout throughout the years, she had at one point been paid an astounding $180,000 per episode. She became one of the highest-paid child actors on the planet as a result, and the Guinness Book of World Records crowned her the highest-paid child actor in 2012.