How Old Is Milly Alcock? how Old Is the House of The Dragon Star?

Amelia May Alcock is an Australian actress who was born on April 11, 2000. She was nominated for an AACTA for her role in the Foxtel comedy-drama Upright (2019–2022). She made her worldwide debut in the HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (2022).

Alcock was recognized as a 2018 rising star by the Australian Casting Guild (CGA). She appeared in minor roles in the criminal thriller Reckoning, the Showcase drama Fighting Season (2018), the Netflix series Pine Gap (2018), and the Stan series The Gloaming (2020). (2020).

What Is Milly Alcock’s Age?

22 years old is Milly Alcock. Her birthday is April 11th, and she was born in the year 2000. According to the zodiac, she is an Aries.

Read More: How Old Is Donnie Wahlberg? Age, Height, Wife, Children, Net Wealth, and Movies and Tv Shows

What Is the Net Worth of Milly Alcock?

Australian actress Milly Alcock has a $2 million net worth. Australian television programs like “Janet King,” “A Place to Call Home,” “Fighting Season,” “Reckoning,” and “Upright” all featured Milly Alcock as a guest star. Her portrayal of the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” earned her widespread acclaim in 2022.

Early Years

Amelia May Alcock, better known as Milly Alcock, was born on April 11, 2000, in Sydney, New South Wales. She attended the Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in suburban Sydney as a teenager but left because of her acting career.

Read More: How Old Is Jeffrey Dahmer? The Serial Killer from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix

Building of The Dragon

For her part in the HBO fantasy series “House of the Dragon,” a precursor to the popular “Game of Thrones,” Alcock gained widespread recognition in August 2022. Both were based on the books of the author George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” trilogy. Alcock portrays the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” a dragon-rider and the firstborn child of King Viserys and Aemma Arryn. Emma D’Arcy, an actress, portrays her as an adult. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno are additional prominent cast members.

Milly Alcock’s Academic Background

Alcock was a student at Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts but left to pursue a role in Upright, in which she portrays a runaway teen named Meg who hitchhikes 2,000 miles across the Australian outback. This performance helped her win the 2018 Casting Guild of Australia Rising Star Award.

Read More: How Old Is Rita Moreno? Age, Net Worth, Husband, & Biography

Alcock, Milly’s Relationship with Boyfriend

Milly Alcock is friends with a buddy from school. However, they did at one point split up for a private reason. She and her pal are currently close, but their names have not yet been made public. Visit this page to see her current relationship status and learn who her boyfriend is.

What Milly Alcock Likes to Do

Noodles, chocolate cake, laddu, and biriyani are some of her favorite dishes. Dwayne Johnson is her favorite actor, and Emily Carey is her favorite actress. Cricket is her favorite sport. Goa, Kashmir, the UK, and Dubai are some of her favorite places to travel. And lastly, white is her favorite color.

Her interests include dancing, traveling, creating art, taking pictures, and playing tennis. She loves dogs a lot. Takky is the name of her dog.