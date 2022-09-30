How Old Is Mgk? Get to Know Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Passionate Relationship with Our Couple Facts.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), sometimes known as Colson Baker[2] (born April 22, 1990), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He is renowned for blending hip hop and alternative rock.

Gun Machine Between 2007 and 2010, Kelly put out four mixtapes before joining Bad Boy Records. In 2012, he released Lace Up, his debut studio album, which featured his breakthrough single “Wild Boy” and reached number four on the US Billboard 200. (featuring Waka Flocka Flame). Similar financial success was experienced by his second and third albums, General Admission (2015) and Bloom (2017); the latter featured the single “Bad Things” (with Camila Cabello), which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. Rap rock was featured on his fourth album, Hotel Diablo (2019).

What is Machine Gun Kelly’s age?

On April 22, 1990, Machine Gun Kelly was conceived. The artist is 32 years old as of the time this article was written.

How did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox meet?

On the set of the independent film Midnight In The Switchgrass, Megan Fox and MGK became friends. When Fox appeared in MGK’s music video for Bloody Valentine in May of last year, rumors that the couple had been spending a lot of time together in 2020 became somewhat true.

Since then, the two have remained inseparably in love, and Megan shared a poem on Valentine’s Day that was written especially for the celebrity.

She posted a picture of her heart wrapped in the towering silhouette of an incredibly attractive boy to Instagram, writing: “there goes my heart manifest outside of my body.”

Has Machine Gun Kelly Ever Had Kids?

Gun Machine Kelly and his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, whom he had when he was 18, share a 12-year-old daughter named Casie Colson Baker. In a new movie called One Way, he will co-star with her. Although not much is known about his ex-girlfriend Emma, it is assumed that they still get along.

He expressed the following when discussing his relationship with his daughter with Jen Deleon: “Despite how big of a fuckup people think I am, I hope to connect with my child in the same way that I did not with my parents. Nothing else matters when we are together.”

MGK has been romantically linked to a number of well-known people, including influencer Sommer Ray, Amber Rose, Halsey, and Chantel Jeffries. Emma Canon, the mother of his daughter Casie, is not well-known.

Individual Life

Emma Cannon and Kelly had a daughter together in a previous relationship. In 2009, their daughter Casie was born. Models Amber Rose and Sommer Ray are among those he has dated. He started dating Megan Fox, an actress, in May 2020.

Actual Estate

Early in 2020, MGK started renting a brand-new house in Sherman Oaks, California. The rent was $30,000 per month.

Machine Gun Kelly spent $7.5 million in April 2022 to acquire Logan Paul’s former Encino, California, home. Logan paid $6.55 million for the house in October 2017 and asked for $8.5 million when he put it up for sale. Paul quickly restored the 14-room, 30,000-square-foot property after purchasing it in 2017.