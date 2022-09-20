How Old Is Melissa Etheridge? Beckett Cypher, 21, Was Reportedly Killed by An Opioid Addiction, According to Melissa Etheridge.

Melissa Lou Etheridge is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who was born on May 29, 1961. In 1988, Melissa Etheridge, her self-titled debut album, was released to critical acclaim. The album’s lead hit, “Bring Me Some Water,” earned Etheridge her first Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female the following year. The album reached at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. For the song “Ain’t It Heavy,” which was featured on her third album Never Enough, Etheridge received her first Grammy Award in 1993. (1992).

She released Yes I Am later that year, which would go on to become her commercial breakthrough album. In the United States, the songs “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” and “If I Wanted To” all peaked in the Top 40, while “Come to My Window” garnered Melissa Etheridge her second Grammy Award in 1995. Her biggest-selling album to date, Yes I Am spent 138 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaked at No. 15, and received a 6 Platinum RIAA certification. Her fifth album, Your Little Secret, was released in 1995 and was her highest ranking album to date, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Childhood and Education

The daughter of high school teacher John and computer consultant Elizabeth, Melissa Etheridge was born on May 29, 1961, in Leavenworth, Kansas. She began taking guitar lessons when she was eight years old, displaying a passion for music from an early age.

Etheridge participated in local country music bands as a teenager. She graduated from Leavenworth High School and afterward enrolled at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, where she spent her time performing in clubs. After three semesters, Etheridge ultimately made the decision to quit Berklee so she could focus on her music career in Los Angeles.

Melissa Etheridge’s Age

Relationship with Melissa Etheridge’s Wife

Melissa Etheridge was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 4, 1966. She has posted on social media that she is married. Linda Wallem is the name of her wife. Continue reading this article to find out more about her family and to find out more about her way of life.

Melissa Etheridge; Lifestyle; Career

Early Years: Elizabeth (Williamson), a computer consultant, and John Etheridge, an American Constitution teacher at her alma school, Leavenworth High School, had their first child, Etheridge, in Leavenworth, Kansas. In August 1991, John Etheridge passed away. When Etheridge was eight years old, she started taking guitar lessons. When she was a youngster, she started playing in neighborhood country music bands. She obtained her high school diploma in 1979. Etheridge performed at Boston clubs throughout her time at Berklee College of Music. Etheridge decided to quit Berklee after three semesters and move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

A Career

Etheridge was discovered in Vermie’s, a bar in Pasadena, California. On a women’s soccer team, she made some new acquaintances who came to see her play. One of the women was Karla Leopold, whose husband, Bill Leopold, managed musicians. Bill was encouraged by Karla to watch Melissa Etheridge perform live. He made an impression and had a significant impact on Etheridge’s career. She was found by Chris Blackwell, CEO of Island Records, as a result of this and her appearances in lesbian clubs all throughout Los Angeles. In 1986, she obtained a publishing contract that allowed her to write music for movies like Weeds.

Personal and Physical Health

At the Triangle Ball commemoration of Bill Clinton’s first inauguration, Etheridge made her come out as a lesbian public. Julie Cypher, a director, was the subject of her first committed relationship, which lasted from 1990 to 2000. Through artificial insemination, Cypher gave birth to son Beckett and daughter Bailey while they were dating. Later, at the age of 21, Beckett died as a result of opiate addiction.

Actress Tammy Lynn Michaels and Etheridge began dating in 2002. They married in 2003 and conceived fraternal twins, Johnnie and Miller, with an unidentified sperm donor. The couple separated in 2012. Two years later, Etheridge married writer and actress Linda Wallem, who also happened to be born on the same day as her.

Notably, Etheridge received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2004. After undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, she returned to the stage in 2005 to sing a cover of “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin at the Grammy Awards. Later on in the year, Etheridge participated in Breast Cancer Awareness Month by making an appearance on “Dateline NBC.”