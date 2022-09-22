How Old Is Mason Thames? Age, Family, Networth, Movies, Tv Show and Many More

Mason Thames is quickly making a name for himself as a promising young artist. He is now appearing in the Universal film THE BLACK PHONE as Finney Blake, a quiet but smart 13-year-old child who is being held in a soundproof cellar by a vicious, disguised killer. He co-stars in the movie with four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (played by Hawke).

He quickly learns that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s prior victims, who are determined to prevent Finney from experiencing what they did when a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring. Director Scott Derrickson (DOCTOR STRANGE, SINISTER, THE EXORCISM OF EMILY ROSE) and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions are the executive producers of THE BLACK PHONE.

Early Years

Mason Thames, now 15 years old, was born on July 10, 2007, in the United States to his mother and father, Chad Thames. When we looked up Mason’s mother, we couldn’t find much information about her. However, we did find a picture of Mason with his muscular father on the Thames Instagram account, so we knew that Mason wasn’t the only talented star in his family. Brooke Madison is also a talented dancer and an aspiring ballerina.

The young actor Thames started dancing at the age of 5, enrolled in a ballet academy, and was chosen by an international ballet company. With his ballet troupe, he spent years touring the nation and performing in several venues.

What Is Mason Thames’ Age?

Mason is currently single. He appears to be more concerned with his profession than with his relationship. He hasn’t been in a relationship either. With his pals and friend, Mason is having a good time. However, he might soon start dating the person he likes.

What Is the Net Worth of Mason Thames?

As of 2022, Mason’s net worth is anticipated to be around $1.35 million. He earned that amount of money from his work as a child actor in the United States. Aside from acting, he also makes extra money from endorsement deals, sponsored partnerships, and commercials.

A kid actor in America makes, on average, $1,030 for a show that lasts either a half-hour or an hour. He might be making as much money as an actress or even more.

Where Is the Home of Mason Thames?

Mason and his family currently live in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Los Angeles, a large metropolis in Southern California, serves as the hub for the country’s film and television industries.

Is the Tale Told in “the Black Phone” Real?

No, the story in Black Phone is not real. The Black Phone’s director, Scott Derrickson, drew influence from his upbringing. Derrickson’s version of the short tale, The Black Phone, largely adheres to the original. But the writers and director had to lengthen the narrative in order to fit it into a feature-length film.

Mason Thames’ Height in Inches.

Mason strands stand 5 feet 7 inches tall. His body weight is approximately 66 kg, and his overall measurements are 38-30-14 inches. He has lovely medium brown hair and attractive brown eyes.

Mason Thames’s Professional Career