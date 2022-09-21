How Old Is Liz Truss? Age, Marriage, Career, and More

The current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party is Mary Elizabeth Truss (born 26 July 1975). In 2010, Truss was elected to represent South West Norfolk as an MP. Under prime leaders David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson, she held a number of Cabinet positions, most recently serving as Foreign Secretary from 2021 to 2022. Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, two days after choosing Truss as the final of fifteen British prime ministers.

Truss was the leader of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats and a student at Oxford’s Merton College. She joined the Conservative Party in 1996. She was the deputy director of the Reform think tank as well as a former employee of Shell and Cable & Wireless. She was chosen as the MP for South West Norfolk in the 2010 general election after two failed efforts to win a seat in the House of Commons. She advocated for change as a backbencher in a number of policy areas, including childcare, mathematics instruction, and the economy. She established the Free Enterprise Group of Conservative MPs and authored or co-authored a number of papers and books, including Britannia Unchained and After the Coalition (2011). (2012).

Education

Truss was president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats and a student at Oxford’s Merton College. She earned her degree and joined the Conservative Party in 1996.

Read More How Old Is George Takei? An Actor, Politician, and Activist, Is Born

Before Politics, a Career

Today I reiterated British commitment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in the face of authoritarianism. I will work with Prime Minister @kishida230 to further grow 🇬🇧🇯🇵 ties, including through UK membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. pic.twitter.com/TK1Cr9Nfkj — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 20, 2022

Truss worked at Shell from 1996 to 2000, during which time she earned her Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) certification in 1999. Truss started working with Cable & Wireless in 2000 and advanced to the position of economic director before departing in 2005.

Truss joined Reform as a full-time deputy director in January 2008 after losing her first two elections. There, she pushed for higher academic standards in schools, a stronger emphasis on combating serious and organized crime, and immediate action to address Britain’s declining competitiveness.

Among other studies, she coauthored Back To Black: Budget 2009 Paper, Fit for Purpose, A New Level, and The Value of Mathematics.

Electoral Life

In the general election of 2010, Truss won the South West Norfolk district. She advocated for change as a backbencher in a number of policy areas, including childcare, mathematics instruction, and the economy.

She established the Free Enterprise Group of Conservative MPs and authored or co-authored a number of papers and books, including Britannia Unchained (2011) and After the Coalition (2011). (2012).

Prior to winning the position of UK PM, she had held the positions of Minister for Women and Equalities from 2019 and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs in 2021.

Read More: How Old Is Michelle Collins? After Undergoing Significant Change, Michelle Collins Becomes Unrecognisable.

The Top Dog Race

Truss recently stated in a news article, “We have been moving in the wrong direction on taxes, and the economy will be the main issue at the next election. The key issue will be whether to pursue growth and lower taxes or maintain the status quo and raise taxes.

She continued, “I am the tax-cutting candidate who would aid struggling people by rolling back the national insurance increase from April and stopping the green energy tax.”

Truss reaffirmed her commitment to the goal of having NetZero carbon emissions by 2050. Soon, on July 25 and August 4, respectively, the BBC and Sky News will each broadcast a televised discussion.

On or before August 5th, the approximately 160,000 members of the conservative party will cast their votes online or by mail, and the results will be made public on September 5th.