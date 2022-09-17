How Old Is Lesley Stahl? On “60 Minutes,” Aaron Latham, Co-Host Lesley Stahl’s Husband, Passed Away at Age 78

TV journalist Lesley Rene Stahl was born in the United States on December 16, 1941. She started out as a producer for CBS News in 1971, where she has spent the most of her career. She has provided reporting for CBS’s 60 Minutes since 1991. She is renowned for her investigative news and television reporting and her stellar international reporting.

She has received numerous media honours for her body of work, including a Lifetime Achievement News and Documentary Emmy Award for overall excellence in reporting in 2003. Stahl worked as the first female White House correspondent for CBS News before joining 60 Minutes. She held that position under the administrations of Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush.

Her reports frequently featured on various CBS News shows as well as the CBS Evening News, first with Walter Cronkite and then with Dan Rather. She also moderated Face the Nation, CBS News’ Sunday public affairs programme from September 1983 to May 1991, for a significant portion of that time. She moderated interviews with a variety of foreign leaders, including Yasser Arafat, Boris Yeltsin, and Margaret Thatcher. She co-hosted America Tonight, a daily CBS News late-night programme of interviews and reflections, with Charles Kuralt from 1990 to 1991.

Lesley Stahl, of 60 Minutes, how Old Is She?

Lesley Stahl, who was born on December 16, 1941, is currently 80 years old. She was raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts, and was born close to Boston. History major Stahl received an honours diploma from Wheaton College. Stahl began working for CBS News in 1971 and rose to the position of correspondent by 1974.

After covering the Watergate incident, Stahl started to establish herself as a major journalist, which at that time in history was uncommon for a woman.

Stahl moderated Face the Nation beginning in 1983 before transitioning to work as a White House correspondent for CBS News. Stahl’s employment with 60 Minutes started in 1991.

Her Estimated Net Worth

Lesley Stahl’s net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be about $40 million. Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush were three previous presidents Stahl covered extensively throughout her career.

Between 1990 and 1991, she also made an appearance as a co-anchor on American Tonight. In 1998, Stahl made a brief guest appearance on the hit comedy Frasier; the following year, Reporting Live, her debut book, was released.

Stahl was the anchor of 48 Hours Investigates from 2002 until 2004. In 2008, Stahl co-founded wowOwow.com with Liz Smith, Mary Wells Lawrence, and Joni Evans, a forum for “women over 40” to talk about things like politics and culture.

The website joined with PureWow in 2010, a website created for younger women. On the climate change documentary Years of Living Dangerously from 2014, Stahl served as the correspondent. Stahl released her second book, Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting, two years later.

Lesley Stahl Is She Wed?

Lesley Stahl has had two marriages. Lesley married physician and biologist Jeffrey Gordon in 1964. Three years later, they got divorced. In 2020, Gordon passed away. Lesley Stahl remarried in 1977, ten years after her divorce.

Taylor is the only kid she has with her husband, Aaron Latham, with whom she is still married. Latham is a journalist best known for his collaboration with James Bridges on Urban Cowboy.

Career Start-Up

At Boston’s WHDH-TV, Stahl began her career in television broadcasting as a producer and on-air reporter. She then joined CBS News in 1971, rising to the position of correspondent a few years later. According to Stahl, the Federal Communications Commission’s affirmative action rule, intended to promote female inclusiveness, led to her hiring.

As she covered a lot of key historical events, such as the Watergate crisis, Stahl soon gained notoriety. Stahl was notably the only television reporter to cover the Watergate burglars’ initial court appearances.

Additional Tv Roles

Along with her various television roles, Stahl co-hosted “America Tonight” on the CBS News network from 1990 to 1991 with Charles Kuralt. She then hosted the news magazine programme “48 Hours Investigates” from 2002 to 2004. Stahl worked as a correspondent for the Showtime documentary series “Years of Living Dangerously” in 2014. A 1998 episode of the NBC sitcom “Frasier” featured Stahl in a role other than that of a journalist.