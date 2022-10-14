How Old Is Latto? Age, Family, Early Years and Many More Updates

American rapper Latto (also known as Big Latto; formerly known as Mulatto) was born Alyssa Michelle Stephens on December 22, 1998. She made her first appearance on the reality competition show The Rap Game hosted by American rapper Jermaine Dupri in 2016 as Miss Mulatto. Despite winning the first season of the show, she declined the record deal that was offered as a prize.

Latto Biography Wiki

Latto, who was born on December 22, 1998, will be 23 years old in 2022. She was raised in a wealthy, Christian family in Columbus, Ohio, where she was born and raised. She identifies as an American by birth and practices Christianity.

At Columbus, Ohio’s Lovejoy High School, she finished her elementary education. She has not yet applied for admission to any of the universities. She had always been more interested in acting and other extracurricular activities than in academics since she was a young child.

Relationships, Family, and Boyfriend

Shayne Stephens and Misti Pitts are Latto’s parents. Shayne Stephens, a businessman by profession, is Latto’s father, and Misti Pitts, a housewife, is her mother.

She has two siblings as well. Names for her sister include Brooklyn Nikole and Kay. Latto is not currently married. She hasn’t started dating anyone yet. She has dated Bandit Gang Marco and Key Glock in the past.

What Is the Net Worth of Latto?

Latto, an American rapper, has a $2 million fortune. Latto first came to public attention in 2016 after taking first place in the premiere season of the reality television program “The Rap Game.” She finally broke through to the general public three years later with the smash hit “Bitch from da Souf.”

Since then, Latto has enjoyed more success with songs like “Muwop” and “Big Energy” from her second album and debut studio album, respectively, “Queen of Da Souf” and “Queen of Da Souf.”

Early Years

Shayne and Misti welcomed Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, into the world on December 22, 1998, in Columbus, Ohio. She moved to Georgia with her parents when she was two years old, where she was raised in Clayton County.

When she was ten years old, Stephens started creating her own rap music. She also took part in drag racing. She attended Lovejoy High School as a teenager. Her peers frequently teased her because of the color of her skin, which is a combination of that of her black father and white mother.

When Stephens began her rapping career, she made the decision to use the stage name Miss Mulatto, embracing the racial description of “mulatto.” Later, this was shortened to Latto.

Collaborations

Throughout her brief career, Latto has collaborated with a wide range of other artists. She collaborated with Trina and Saweetie on the hit remix of “Bitch from da Souf,” and she also appeared on the NLE Choppa single “Make Em Say.”

In September 2020, Latto appeared on the remix of the Chloe x Halle song “Do It” alongside City Girls and Doja Cat. She appeared on the G-Eazy single “Down,” which was released the same day as that song. Latto has also collaborated with performers like Jacob Latimore, 2 Chainz, Janelle Monáe, and Future.

Individual Life

In terms of business, Latto launched her own establishment, Pitstop Clothing, in 2017. Georgia’s Jonesboro is home to the store.

Latto was arrested for a theft she didn’t commit in 2019 after being mistaken for another woman. She unveiled the song “Fuck Rice Street” to express her rage over the incident.