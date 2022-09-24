How Old Is King Charles? The Royal Family Will Undergo Significant Transformation as King Charles Iii Ascends to The Throne.

Charles III, also known as Charles Philip Arthur George (born 14 November 1948), reigns over 14 Commonwealth states in addition to the United Kingdom. Upon the passing of his mother, Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, he succeeded to the throne. He held the position of heir apparent for the longest period of time in British history and, at 73, was the oldest person to ascend to the throne.

Throughout the reign of his maternal grandfather, King George VI, Charles was born at Buckingham Palace. Charles became the heir apparent when his mother ascension to the throne and his grandfather’s death occurred when he was three years old. In 1958, Charles was made Prince of Wales, and in 1969, he was formally invested. He attended the same schools which his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attended: Cheam and Gordonstoun.

Charles later spent a year studying at Geelong Grammar School’s Timbertop campus in Victoria, Australia. Charles served in the Air Force and Navy from 1971 to 1976 after graduating from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He wed Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, and the two of them produced two sons, William and Harry. The couple filed for divorce in 1996 after having each had widely reported extramarital affairs. Diana passed away the year after. Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles, his longtime companion, in 2005.

What Is King Charles Iii’s Age?

On November 14, 1948, during the reign of his grandpa George VI, Charles was born at Buckingham Palace in London. His 73rd birthday was observed in 2021. Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were the parents of Charles, who was their first child. He was also King George VI and Queen Elizabeth’s first grandchild.

Charles became the monarch’s apparent heir after the passing of his grandpa and the coronation of his mother as Queen Elizabeth II in 1952. He automatically assumed the titles of Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland because he was the monarch’s first son. In 1958, he has crowned Prince of Wales.

Read More: How Old Is Sheri Nicole? Net Worth, Age, Boyfriend, Family & More

When Did King Charles Iii Marry Princess Diana, and How Many Kids Does He Have?

When Charles paid a visit to Lady Diana Spencer’s estate, Althorp, in 1977, they first spoke. However, he didn’t fall in love with Diana until 1980, when he came there to see her older sister, Sarah.

Diana accepted Charles’ marriage proposal in February 1981, and on July 29, they were wed at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Prince William and Prince Harry, born in 1982 and 1987, respectively, were the couple’s two children. They resided at Kensington Palace and Highgrove House (born in 1984). Charles made history by being the first royal father to witness the birth of his children.

The couple’s differences and roughly 13-year age gap caused problems in the marriage within five years, though. Additionally, both partners engaged in illicit liaisons, with Charles having a covert romance with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Diana and Charles divorced in 1996 after divorcing in 1992. At age 36, Diana perished in an automobile accident in Paris in 1997.

Read More: How Old Is Jesse Palmer? Compared to Chris Harrison, a Former “bachelorette” Host, What He Earns

King Charles Iii and Camilla Were Wed When?

Charles and Camilla wed in 2005 after becoming public with their romance in the late 1990s. Charles was the only member of the royal family to wed in England’s civil registry rather than in a church. The ceremony was held at Windsor Guildhall.