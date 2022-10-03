How Old Is Kid Cudi? Age, Early Years, Family, Girlfriend, and Many More Updates

Kid Cudi (/kid/ KUDD-ee), whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi (born January 30, 1984), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is widely acknowledged to have influenced a number of modern hip hop and alternative groups. His songs frequently draw upon his own experiences, including his struggles with alcohol and drugs as an adult, his childhood struggles with despair, loneliness, and alienation, as well as themes of spirituality, heartbreak, dissipation, and celebration. Following the publication of his first full-length effort, a mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi (2008), Cudi started to acquire significant notice. This mixtape would later get the attention of prominent music producer Kanye West, who ultimately signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label imprint in late 2008.

Kid Cudi’s Birthday and Age

In 1984, on January 30th, Cudi was born. He will turn 37 in 2021, and he will have a birthday on January 30 every year.

Read More: How Old Is Richard Kind? Age, Childhood, Career, and Personal Life

Early Childhood & Life

On January 30, 1984, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the youngest of the family’s four children and was raised in a middle-class home. His father, Lindberg Styles Mescudi, was a house painter and a veteran of the war, while his mother, Elsie Harriet, worked as a middle-school teacher.

The kid experienced a challenging childhood as a result of his parents’ frequent arguments. When Kid was only a teenager, his father passed away from cancer. This had a significant effect on his mental state, yet music ended up being a potent ally. But his father’s passing caused him to become depressed.

The kid went to Shaker Heights High School before switching to Solon High School. He was initially quite disciplined, but as he got closer to his senior year, he started acting aggressively. He started getting into confrontations, and after threatening to strike the principal, he was expelled from school. He was able to enroll at the “University of Toledo” as a film student, though he left after a year.

Despite his love of music, he had little interest in turning it into a career and instead wanted to be a filmmaker. He was unable to enlist in the navy because of his shattered police record. He started out doing odd jobs before deciding to pursue a career in music. He began rapping for pleasure once he graduated from high school.

Read More: How Old Is Sophie Fergi 2022? Net Worth, Age, Mom, Career, and Many More Updates

Family of Kid Cudi

Elsie Harriet mother) and Lindberg Styles Mescudi, Cudi’s parents, welcomed him into the world in Cleveland, Ohio (father). His mother was a middle school teacher and his father was a house painter who had served in the military. However, Cudi fell into despair when his father passed away from cancer while he was just 11 years old. He also has three older siblings: a sister named Maisha, two brothers named Domingo and Dean, and a brother named Dean.

Girlfriend of Kid Cudi

Cudi has always kept his personal life incredibly secret, even during the height of his celebrity. However, Raquel Diane, a costume designer, was the subject of his most recent open relationship. Additionally, he was dating Jamie Baratta, a well-known entertainment attorney.

However, after things got difficult, the pair decided to call it quits in 2012. Stella Maeve, best known for her part in Syfy’s The Magicians, was another woman he briefly dated. Additionally, the rapper and his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Munyasa have a daughter together, Vada Wamwene Mescudi.

Read More: How Old Is Mary J. Blige? Age, Net Worth, Family, Biography & More

Kid Cudi Informational

Cudi attended Shaker Heights High School for two years before moving to Solon High School. Despite being expelled from the school for threatening to strike the principal, he received his GED. He spent a year at the University of Toledo, but he left after a year. His later plan to join the Navy was unsuccessful due to his juvenile arrest history. Individual Life

Like many of the rappers of his generation, Kid Cudi has largely maintained his reputation as a controversial personality. He is a highly sensitive individual, and his music reflects that.

There have been highs and lows in his relationship with Kanye West. The kid looked up to Kanye as an older brother because it was Kanye who first made Kid famous. They have, however, experienced their own bouts of conflict, though they have always soon made up out of respect for one another.

According to reports, Kudi dated Jamie Baratta in 2009. They split up, nevertheless, in 2012. Vada Wamwene Mescudi, Kudi’s first daughter, was born in 2010.