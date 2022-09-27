How Old Is Kevin Kline? Age, Net Worth, Height, Weight, Wiki, Facts and Family

American actor Kevin Delaney Kline was born on October 24, 1947. He has won three Tony Awards and one Academy Award. He has also been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two British Academy Film Awards. Kline was admitted to the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2003.

In 1972, Kline made his stage debut with The Acting Company. He then went on to receive three Tony Awards for his performances on Broadway, taking home the awards for Best Actor in a Musical for the 1981 revival of The Pirates of Penzance and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for the original production of On the Twentieth Century in 1978.

He played Falstaff on Broadway in the Henry IV production in 2003, for which he received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play. For the 2017 revival of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter, he took home the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

Еduсаtіon

Relationships

Actress Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline first met in 1983, and two years later they began dating. The two were wed in 1989. They eventually made Manhattan’s Upper East Side their home, where they raised two kids. Greta Kline, their daughter, currently serves as the band Frankie Cosmos’ lead vocalist. Kevin became involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation after learning that his son Owen had juvenile diabetes

Іѕ Кеvіn Кlіnе Gау?

Some Interesting Facts You Must Know Right Now

After years of quitting smoking, he resumed smoking. But his wife has never permitted him to smoke in the house or in front of his children. She must make it outside.

