How Old Is Kevin Bacon? Age, Height, Net Worth, Wife, Bio 2022

The majority of the time, actors don’t have significant roles in Oscar-winning movies when they first start out. The legendary Marilyn Monroe said only one line on the screen, Sylvester Stallone made his acting debut in an adult movie, Brad Pitt served as an extra, George Clooney appeared on talk shows, and Kevin Bacon began his career in soap operas. They still managed to break into the movie business and win over their followers in spite of everything.

Movies

At the age of 20, Kevin made an appearance in a comedy that featured many locker-room gags and was about the hostility of student fraternities. He did not enjoy the experience, therefore he was forced to return to the theatre stage and take part in new auditions. While working as a waiter, he attempted to participate in the TV show.

The ambitious actor enjoyed success at the start of the 1980s. Critics took notice of him when he appeared in Friday the 13th and Diner. In addition, he made his Broadway debut and received the Obie Award. The young rebel made his film debut in the box office sensation Footloose and quickly made an appearance on the People magazine cover. Bacon enrolled at a high school as “Ren McCormick,” a transfer student, to practice for the part. The brunette with blue eyes was listed among the 100 Sexiest Stars in cinematic history by Empire magazine in 1995.

Private Life

His private life hasn’t changed much in a while. Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick first connected on the set of Lemon Sky, which the celebrity regards to being challenging and his best work. They later got married and even worked together in four movies. The young man also made a pretty original marriage proposal. He placed an engagement ring in the base of a stocking for Christmas.

How Did Kevin Bacon Become Well-Known?

Animal House from 1978 had Kevin Bacon in a supporting role. Bacon played a camp counselor who, spoiler alert!, meets an unfortunate death in the 1980 slasher thriller Friday the 13th.

He went on to play a variety of supporting roles, including one in the 1982 film Diner. However, Kevin Bacon’s career did not soar to new heights until he played the legendary Ren McCormack in the 1984 film Footloose. Since then, Kevin Bacon has been well-known for his roles in great films like Tremors from 1990 and Wild Things, an erotic thriller from 1998 for which he also served as executive producer.

Bernie Madoff and Kevin Bacon

Despite having a sizeable income, Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra were significantly wealthier as a couple before falling victim to Bernie Madoff’s enormous and infamous Ponzi scam. The couple allegedly lost tens of millions of dollars—possibly as much as $30 million to $40 million—in losses.

Actual Estate

Kyra and Kevin spent $2.5 million buying a house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, in December 2011. They also own a 40-acre rural property in Sharon, Connecticut, which they first bought in the 1990s, according to public documents. Additionally, they own a sizable, pricey condominium in New York City with views of Central Park.

The Career of Kevin Bacon

At the age of 17, Kevin launched his acting career with the film “National Lampoon’s Insane House.” He also had appearances in several TV shows in 1979, including “Search for Tomorrow” and “Guiding Light” (1980).

He appeared in a number of films, including “Friday the Thirteenth,” “Getting Out,” and “Flu,” all of which were performed in a second-stage theatre.

He was well-known to viewers all around the world thanks to his performances in films like “Forty Deuce,” “Lab Soy,” “Diner,” “Foot Loose,” and many others. Kevin has received numerous honors, including the Golden Globe for the film “V,” a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the movie “River Wild,” and many more.