How Old Is Karl Lagerfeld? Why Will the Met Gala Pay Tribute to Him in 2023?

Karl Otto Lagerfeld, a German fashion designer, creative director, artist, and photographer, lived from 10 September 1933 to 19 February 2019. He was well-known for serving as the creative director of the French fashion brand Chanel from 1983 until his passing.

He also served as the creative director of his own namesake clothing line and the Italian fur and leather goods design house Fendi. He worked with others on numerous fashion and artistic endeavors. His distinctive white hair, black eyeglasses, fingerless gloves, and high, starched, detachable collars made Lagerfeld a household name

How Much Money Did Karl Lagerfeld Make

At the time of his passing in February 2019, German fashion designer and photographer Karl Lagerfeld had a $300 million net worth. When he was 22 years old, Lagerfeld started his professional career in the fashion industry.

Karl didn’t have a personal collection like many of his contemporaries, which would later become very successful and fetch millions when sold. He did, however, earn a fortune creating designs for others. His long-standing relationships with Chanel and Fendi helped shape much of his professional life. He served as the creative director of both Fendi and Chanel from 1965 until his death. Both brands had lifelong contracts with Lagerfeld. He reportedly earned at least $50 million yearly from the two contracts.

Karl was regarded as the most active fashion designer of the 20th and 21st centuries at the time of his passing at age 85. He was able to frequently create more than a dozen collections per year in his later years. In 1984, he established his own design house, Karl Lagerfeld, and in 1991, he released “Madonna Superstar: Images” and “Off the Record,” two volumes featuring his photographs (1994).

Read More: How Old Is Putin? in The Midst of A War Crisis, Putin Prays for His Health as He Turns 70.

When Was Karl Lagerfeld Born?

Although there was some disagreement on the year of Mr. Lagerfeld’s birth, it was widely accepted that he was 85 years old.

Career

At the age of 14, Lagerfeld relocated to Paris, and two years later he joined a design contest sponsored by the International Wool Secretariat. He won the coat category and grew close to Yves Saint Laurent, who won the dress category. Karl was employed by Pierre Balmain as a junior helper, and he later rose to the position of an apprentice. After working at Balmain for three years, Lagerfeld accepted a position as artistic director for Jean Patou. He moved to Rome in 1964 to work for Tiziani and study art history, and shortly after, he started doing freelance design work for companies like Chloé and Valentino.

Karl was employed by Fendi in 1967 to update the company’s fur collection, and he spent the rest of his career there in Rome. A decade after Coco Chanel’s passing, Lagerfeld was employed by Chanel in the early 1980s, and he reinvigorated the business and redesigned Chanel’s ready-to-wear range. He established the Karl Lagerfeld brand in 1984 with the intention of promoting “intellectual sexiness.” Renzo Rosso, the creator of Diesel, and Karl worked together in 2002 to create a denim line for the Lagerfeld Gallery. Five limited edition pieces from the Lagerfeld Gallery by Diesel collection were sold in Diesel Denim Galleries in Tokyo and New York as well as Lagerfeld Galleries in Monaco and Paris. Over 90% of the jeans, which cost between $240 and $1,840 in New York, were gone in the first week.

Read More: How Old Is Peter Brady? Age, Career, Early Years, Individual Life, and Many More Updates

Individual Life

Karl had a relationship with a French aristocrat, socialite, and model Jacques de Bascher for 18 years. Regarding the connection, Lagerfeld reportedly claimed, “I had no physical contact with the youngster, no matter how much I loved him. Of course, his physical allure enticed me.” In the late 1980s, Jacques de Bascher passed away from AIDS, and Karl attended to him at his hospital bedside throughout his dying hours. Choupette, a Birman cat that Lagerfeld kept, was a 2011 Christmas present.

Karl was so in love with Choupette that he reportedly told CNN, “For now, there is no union between humans and animals. I never imagined that I would have such a strong love for a cat.” Lagerfeld disclosed in 2001 that he had used a diet tailored by Dr. Jean-Claude Houdret to help him lose 93 pounds in 13 months. The Karl Lagerfeld Diet was a book that the two later published. At one point, Karl claimed to own 300,000 books, making his personal library one of the biggest in the entire world.

Read More: How Old Is Joseph Quinn? Age, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Family & Biography

Estate and Death

After missing Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture shows during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2019, there were concerns raised regarding Lagerfeld’s health. On February 18, he was taken to the American Hospital of Paris.

Karl died from pancreatic cancer-related complications the next morning. In an interview before his passing, Lagerfeld stated, “There won’t be a funeral… If Choupette passes away before I do, I want her ashes to be scattered with my mother’s and mine. I’ve asked to be cremated.” Choupette was a beneficiary in Karl’s will, and as of the time of writing, she is still alive and well. A memorial for Lagerfeld, “Karl For Ever,” was held at the Grand Palais in Paris on June 20, 2019, and 2,500 people showed up.