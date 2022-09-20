How Old Is Justin Thomas? Age, Net Worth, Career & Wife

A former World Number One, Justin Louis Thomas is an American professional golfer who competes on the PGA Tour. Thomas was born on April 29, 1993. Thomas had a breakthrough year in 2017, winning the FedEx Cup and five PGA Tour competitions. He won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, giving him two major golf championship victories. Thomas rose to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking for the 21st time in May 2018.

Early Life, Family, and Education of Justin Thomas

Justin was conceived in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 29, 1993. Justin participated in the August 2009 Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour before entering his junior year of high school.

He entered a PGA Tour event as the third-youngest golfer at the age of 16 years, 3 months, and 24 days. Thomas, a professional golfer, received his high school diploma from St. Xavier in 2011.

Justin enrolled at the University of Alabama after receiving his diploma. His interest in golf dates back to his early years. Thomas then continued to play golf for the Crimson Tide in college, where he won six times. In 2012, as a freshman, he won the Haskins Award for the top collegiate golfer. Thomas was a member of the squad that won the national title in 2013.

The Thomas family includes Mike and Jani as parents. Professional golfer Mike Thomas, his father, was also. He has been the Harmony Landing Country Club’s head professional since 1990 in Goshen, Kentucky.

This suggests that his father urged him to pursue a golfing career. Or one could claim that he has carried on his father’s legacy. Moreover, Paul, his grandfather, participated in the 1962 US Open as a professional golfer. Thomas’ roots in golf are very deep.

What Is Justin Thomas’ Age?

Although he presently resides in Jupiter, Florida, Justin Louis Thomas was born on April 29, 1993, in Louisville, Kentucky, making him 29 years old.

Professional Career of Justin Thomas

In 2013, Thomas started his professional career. He attended a school that allowed him to participate in the Web.com Tour. At the 2014 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Justin took first place in his first professional competition. He received a PGA Tour card for the 2015 season after placing third in the Web.com Tour Finals.

With his best finishes of fourth at the Quicken Loans National and Sanderson Farms Championship, Thomas has seven top-10 finishes and 15 top-25 finishes in 2015. Daniel Berger won the Rookie of the Year award, and he finished 32nd at the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour.

On November 1, 2015, Thomas captured the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking his debut on the PGA Tour. He edged Adam Scott by one shot. During the final round, Justin overcame a double bogey on the 14th hole and sank a six-foot (1.8 m) par putt to win by one stroke.

Compensation and Endorsements

Thomas makes about $7 million a year in income. According to PGA Tour authorities, he has earned $46,832,064 throughout the course of his career, ranking him 16th all-time in terms of earnings. His earnings in just the 2022 season are $2,746,240.

Thomas also got a $3.5 million PGA Tour award. He won the $10 million first prize in the FedExCup. He qualified for the CIMB Classic, where he won $1.2 million, and the Sony Open tournament in Hawaii, where he took home $2.3 million, thanks to his second tour triumph of the year.

Thomas has sponsorship agreements with numerous businesses, including the Troon Clubhouse, Citi Entertainment, NetJets, Lineage Logistics, Liv Pur, fitness brand Whoop, Titleist for golf equipment, FootJoy for shoes, Woodford Reserve, Ralph Lauren, Beats Electronics, and the Troon Clubhouse. Justin was ranked fifth among the highest-paid golfers in the world in 2019 according to estimates of his endorsement earnings, which were over $23 million.