How Old Is Julio Urias? Age, Early Life, Job History, Personal Life and Many More Updates

“El Culichi” Julio César Uras Acosta, a Mexican professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, was born on August 12, 1996. (MLB). He was signed by the Dodgers in 2012, and his MLB debut came in 2016.

Beginnings of Julio Urias

On August 12, 1996, Julio was born in Culiacan, Sinaloa. “Julio Cesar Urias Acosta” is Julio Urias’s full name or birth name. His nationality is Mexican, the country of his birth. He is of Mexican and White descent. His zodiac sign is Leo, and he is of the White race. Every year on August 12th, Urias celebrates his birthday. As of 2019, he was 23 years old.

He is the son of Juana Isabell Urias and Carlos Urias (mother). As a young player, Urias traveled with the Mexico national team when he was ten years old. On the same scouting trip to Mexico when they signed Yasiel Puig, the Los Angeles Dodgers discovered 15-year-old Julio at a showcase. He first met Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito when he was 14 years old.

Read More: How Old Is Canelo Alvarez? Age, Bio, Career, and Many More You Need to Know

Job History of Julio Urias

Little Leagues

On August 12, the day before his sixteenth birthday, Julio signed a $450,000 signing bonus with the Dodgers, launching his professional career.

He made his professional debut for the Great Lakes Loons on May 25, 2013, as the league’s youngest player, striking out six batters over three scoreless innings. He made a total of 18 starts for the Great Lakes Loons that season, going 2-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

Julio spent 2014 playing with the California League’s Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Urias had a 2.36 ERA in 25 appearances (20 of which were starts), and he was 2-2 with 109 strikeouts and 37 walks.

Both the World Team and the Dodgers organization’s “Minor League Pitcher of the Year” for 2014 were chosen to participate in the 2014 All-Star Futures Game.

Julio was invited to the team’s 2015 major league spring training camp. On March 14, 2015, Julio was the first player removed off the roster and transferred to the team’s minor league camp.

To begin the 2015 campaign, the Dodgers reassigned Urias to the AA Tulsa Drillers of the Texas League. He made 13 starts with Tulsa and went 3-4 with a 2.77 ERA.

Read More: How Old Is Geena Davis? Age, Career, Personal Life, and Many More Updates

Julio Urias’ Pitching Technique

His main pitch is a fastball, which has a usual range of 90 to 95 mph and a maximum speed of 97 mph. A slider, curveball, and low-80s changeup are among Urias’ other pitches.

Julio changed his grip throughout the 2016 campaign to include vertical movement. In 2015, he first used the slider. He is particularly renowned for his pickoff technique; in his first season, he led the major leagues with six pickoffs.

Read More: How Old Is Lady Gaga? Age, Bio, Career, Dating, and Many More Updates

Julio Urias’s Private Life

In terms of his personal life, Julio is not yet married. Additionally, he is single and not dating anyone. In his adolescence, Julio had three operations to remove a benign tumor from his left eye. He can see through his left eye, which is thus almost closed. Julio, a devoted Roman Catholic, responded to a question concerning his eye problem by saying, “That is how God functions.

He gifted me with an excellent left arm but a terrible left eye.” On May 19, 2015, he underwent elective surgery to treat the problem. In May 2019, he was detained for domestic violence. However, the lawsuit was dropped, and unless another incident happened, nothing more would be done. Regarding his sexual preference, he is heterosexual.

Read More: How Old Is Cate Blanchett? Age, Family, Career, Movies & More

Value of Julio Urias

The adage “Don’t judge a book by its cover” surely applies to the 23-year-old Julio because his net worth, which he acquired via his MLB career, is a whopping $2.5 million. Baseball field earnings throughout Urias’s career were from his time with the Dodgers.

He made an estimated $3,679,444 over the course of the four seasons. On August 17th, 2019, he was however fined $60,760 for domestic abuse. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, he inked a one-year, $1 million contract that included a $1,000,000 guarantee and an average annual salary of $1,000,000.

Urias will receive a base salary of $1,000,000 and a total salary of $,000,000 in 2020. His baseball profession is his main source of revenue.