How Old Is Joseph Quinn? Age, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Family & Biography

British actor Joseph Quinn, who was born in 1993 or 1994, is best known for playing Eddie Munson in the fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things. Quinn has made appearances on British television before his involvement in Stranger Things, including Dickensian (2016), the miniseries Howards End (2017), and Catherine the Great (2019). Additionally, he played supporting roles in the BBC television programs Strike and Les Miserables.

Age of Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn, who was born on January 26, 1994, will be 28 years old in 2022. In a stable Christian household in London, England, in the United Kingdom, he was born and nurtured. He is a member of the Christian faith and is a British national. At a neighborhood high school in London, England, the United Kingdom, he finished his elementary education.

Following that, he enrolled at a nearby private university in London, England, the United Kingdom, where he eventually earned his degree. He has had the same childhood aspiration of being a well-known actor and model in the entertainment business.

Read More: How Old Is Richard Kind? Age, Childhood, Career, and Personal Life

What Does He Think About Playing Eddie in Stranger Things?

Quinn is happy with the way his role was depicted, even though he wishes Eddie could possibly make a comeback in Season 5. Quinn told RadioTimes.com, “I think there’s a wonderful beginning, there’s a great middle, and there’s a great finale for the character.”

And as an actor, you want people with those kinds of trajectories, he continued. Therefore, even though it would have been wonderful to return for a second season and reunite with all those wonderful characters, I thought it was a perfectly realized finale for a brilliantly written character.

Does Quinn Actually Have Guitar Skills?

He does, indeed. In actuality, he picked it up early. Quinn told the site, “I was trying to be honest with kind of what I could do. Even though I’ve played the guitar since I was a young child, I’m not a virtuoso. I, therefore, knew most of the song, but we had to fly a black-belt metal guitarist in to assist with the solo. What’s left of it? Yes, I gave it a shot.

Watch Season 4 of Stranger Things, which is presently available on Netflix, to see more of Quinn as Eddie.

Read More: How Old Was Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus? Sjp, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy Ages, Then & Now

Kinship, Girlfriend, and Family

Mr. Quinn, a businessman by trade, is Joseph Quinn’s father, and Mrs. Quinn, a housewife, is his mother. He has three other siblings, including Arthur Edward Quinn, who is an actor by trade. Mary and Lizzy Quinn are his sisters’ names.

Unknown is Joseph Quinn’s marital situation. He is not currently dating anyone, and there is no information available about any of his previous relationships.

Career

In 2011, Joseph Quinn made his on-screen acting debut in the hit show Postcode. This marked the beginning of his career as a television actor. After then, he made appearances in a number of well-known television programs, including Strike, Dickensian, Game of Thrones, Howards End, and Catherine the Great.

He additionally made an appearance in the 2019 movie Make Up. Additionally, he has acted in a number of well-known parts in short films as Instinct (2015) and KIN (2017).

Read More: How Old Is Noah Schnapp in 2022? Age, Family, Early Years, Networth, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Information and Facts

He has a successful professional acting career and is well-liked across several social media platforms. He has a sizable fan base across all of his many social media accounts.

The most recent information is that Joseph will appear in the upcoming season of the well-known American science fiction horror television series Stranger Things.