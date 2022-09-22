How Old Is Jon Knight? Age, Early Years, Family, Networth and Many More

American vocalist Jonathan Rashleigh Knight-Rodriguez was born on November 29, 1968[1]. He is a member of the New Kids on the Block boy band. Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and his younger brother Jordan are also a part of it. He is the band’s oldest member and the first to have left the group before its formal breakup in 1994.

Early Years:

On November 29, 1968, Knight was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the fifth of a total of six children. Marlene and Allan Knight, his parents, are both Canadian natives of Ontario. Knight grew up participating in the church choir and often attended the neighbourhood Episcopal church. There, along with his younger brother Jordan, was where his singing potential was found

Age of Jonathan Knight

Brother Jonathan Knight

The main vocalist of the boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), who gained prominence in the 1980s and 1990s employing a falsetto-inspired singing style influenced by The Stylistics, is Knight’s brother, Jordan Knight, a singer-songwriter, actor, and musician. Jordan started a solo career in 1994, following the band’s breakup.

Relationship Status for Jonathan Knight

Knight was dating Harley Rodriguez as of the year 2008. The two participated in the 26th season of CBS’s reality competition programme The Amazing Race in 2015. They were assigned to the ninth spot. They got engaged on November 15, 2016, when Knight got down on one knee while they were on holiday in Africa.

Various Professional Activities

Knight has had professional success outside of the entertainment sector since quitting NKOTB. Knight made the decision to go into business, in contrast to some of the other band members who went on to pursue acting or solo musical careers. Since then, he has enjoyed success in the Massachusetts real estate market.

After leaving NKOTB, Knight started renovating homes and other properties in addition to real estate. He particularly likes to renovate historic farmhouses, including his own residence. HGTV took notice of Knight’s skill, and in March 2021 the network debuted Farmhouse Fixer, his new renovation programme. The focus of the programme is on restoring farmhouses in the New England region.

New Kids on The Block with Jonathan Knight

Knight is a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block together with his younger brother, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. Knight was the band’s eldest member from 1986 to 1994 and the first to go before the group’s formal breakup in 1994.

He made a comeback to the entertainment industry in the spring of 2008, reuniting with the other four New Kids on the Block members. On September 2, 2008, they released The Block, their seventh album (and their first in 14 years). On May 16, 2008, they gave a joint live performance for the first time in fifteen years on the Today show to affirm their reconciliation and debut the new album.

A world tour was arranged to start in Toronto on September 18, 2008, and it did so. “Summertime,” the first single, had a strong international performance, peaking at #9 in Canada and breaking the top 30 in the U.S. charts. They released “Single,” their second single from The Block, in August 2008.