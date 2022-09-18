How Old Is John Travolta? Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About John Travolta

American actor John Joseph Travolta was born on February 18, 1954. He gained notoriety in the 1970s as a result of his roles in the box office hits Carrie (1976), Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), and Urban Cowboy (1978), as well as his appearances on television series Welcome Back, Kotter (1975–1979). (1980). With his part in Pulp Fiction (1994), his acting career had a renaissance in the 1990s. He then went on to star in movies like getting Shorty (1995), Broken Arrow (1996), Phenomenon (1996), Face/Off (1997), A Civil Action (1998), Primary Colors (1998), Hairspray (2007), and Bolt (2008).

For his roles in Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever, Travolta received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He was nominated six times overall, with the most recent being in 2011. For his role in getting Shorty, he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The IIFA Award for Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema was given to him in 2014. As a producer of American Crime Story’s first season, titled The People v. O. J. Simpson, Travolta won his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2016. For his role as attorney Robert Shapiro in the series, he was also nominated for a further Emmy and a Golden Globe. Travolta has a private pilot’s license.

Early Years

Travolta was the youngest of six children and was born on February 18, 1954. Before becoming a high school teacher, his mother, Helen Cecilia, was a successful actress and singer who was a member of the radio vocal group The Sunshine Sisters. Salvatore, his father, was a former semi-pro American football player who now sells tires.

Age of John Travolta

The Start of Success

After leaving high school at the age of 17 in 1971, Travolta relocated to New York City where he landed parts in the touring companies of Grease and Over Here! He moved to Los Angeles shortly after that to advance his profession. His first notable screen appearance after moving to California was in the 1976 horror movie Carrie. Additionally, he was cast as Vinnie Barbarino in the ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter (1975-79).

Travolta saw a tremendous deal of success both on and off the screen throughout the following several years, from the 1970s through to the early 1980s. In July 1976, his breakthrough song “Let Her In” peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, he appeared in a number of movies, with the most notable ones being Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), and Urban Cowboy (1980). At the age of 24, Travolta became one of the youngest actors to ever gain this degree of attention when he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Saturday Night Fever.

The Star of “Welcome Back, Kotter” Always Keeps Things Interesting.

Fans will always cherish and remember Travolta’s portrayal of Vinnie Barbarino in “Welcome Back, Kotter,” which marked the beginning of his career. The “Sweathogs” were a group of kids at James Buchanan High, where their teacher, Mr. Kotter, had returned to make a difference at his old school. The sitcom ran from 1975 until 1979. Vinnie Barbarino had long, dark hair and a vintage-inspired appearance.

He really spread the word about John Travolta’s appearance far beyond the James Buchanan High School class. More recently, Travolta appeared in the 2021 film “Paradise City” alongside Bruce Willis, his “Pulp Fiction” co-star.

Achievements

