How Old Is John Lithgow? Age, Early Years, Networth, Career, and Many More Updates

John Arthur Lithgow, an American actor, was born on October 19, 1945 (/lo/ LITH-goh). Before becoming well-known for his work on the stage and cinema, Lithgow attended Harvard University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art for his education. Numerous honors have been bestowed upon him, including two Tony Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, he has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and two Academy Awards. In addition to being inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, Lithgow has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What Is the Age of John Lithgow?

On October 19, 1945, John Lithgow was born. 2018 marked the year of his 76th birthday.

In Rochester, New York, he was created. Sarah Jane Price, his mother, was a former actress. Producer and director of theatre, Arthur Washington Lithgow III, was his father. His father was born to an American-Dominican family with Scottish, English, and French ancestry in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Read More: How Old Is Cate Blanchett? Age, Family, Career, Movies & More

What Is the Net Worth of John Lithgow?

American actor, playwright, and musician John Lithgow has made appearances in a variety of movies, shows on television, and plays. The estimated worth of John Lithgow is $50 million. He is well-known for his award-winning performances on the small screen in the historical drama “The Crown” on Netflix and the sitcom “3rd Rock from the Sun.” In addition to “The World According to Garp,” “Footloose,” and “Love is Strange,” Lithgow has appeared in the stage productions of “The Changing Room” and “The Sweet Smell of Success,” for which he received a Tony Award.

Read More: How Old Is Lady Gaga? Age, Bio, Career, Dating, and Many More Updates

Early Years

Lithgow was born into a family of actors and theatre producers; his mother was an actress. Lithgow’s family relocated to Ohio when he was a child, where his father organized regional Shakespeare festivals. Lithgow had his acting debut as a young child at one of these festivals, and he later made numerous appearances in his father’s works.

Although he had some early theatre experience, Lithgow chose to concentrate on painting and eventually enrolled at Harvard University to study graphic arts. He actively participated in student theatre at Harvard, acting, directing, and creating sets, and he ultimately made the decision to make acting his career. Lithgow attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art for two academic years on a Fulbright grant after receiving his diploma in 1967.

Read More: How Old Is Jeanine Pirro? Age, Childhood, Husband, Relatives, and Many More Updates

Movie Career

In 1972’s “Dealing: Or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues,” Lithgow made his feature picture debut. He played pivotal roles in the political comedy “The Big Fix,” the psychological thriller “Obsession,” and the Bob Fosse musical “All That Jazz” later in the decade. In the 1980s, Lithgow’s career on the big screen remained successful.

He had roles in “Blow Out” and “I’m Dancing as Fast as I Can” before playing transsexual former football player Roberta Muldoon in “The World According to Garp,” which received rave reviews. Lithgow was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. The following year, for his work in “Terms of Endearment,” he received another nod in the same category.

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension,” “Santa Claus: The Movie,” “The Manhattan Project,” “Harry and the Hendersons,” and “Out Cold” are a few of Lithgow’s other 1980s roles.