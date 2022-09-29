How Old Is John Cena? Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Family, Biography & More

Born on April 23, 1977, John Felix Anthony Cena is an American professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper. He has a contract with WWE right now. He shares the record for the most world championship reigns in professional wrestling history with Ric Flair. He is widely recognized as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time.

In order to pursue a career as a bodybuilder, Cena relocated to California in 1998. He then transitioned to professional wrestling and made his debut for Ultimate Pro Wrestling in 1999. (UPW). He joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 2001, and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), the organization’s developmental region, was given his contract.

Cena rose to prominence and achieved success after assuming the persona of a trash-talking rapper after joining the WWE’s SmackDown roster in 2002. In 2004, he captured the United States Championship, his first singles victory. After winning the WWE Championship the following year, his persona quickly evolved into one that was heroic and well-groomed. For the following ten years, he served as the organization’s franchise player and public face.

Age, Height, and Weight of John Cena

At the moment, John Cena is 45 years old. Cena stands at 6 feet 1 inch, or 1.86 meters and 186 centimeters, tall. John is about 114 kilos, or 251 pounds, in weight. His hair is a light brown tone, and his eyes are a striking blue.

The dimensions of Cena’s chest are approximately 50 inches, his waist is approximately 36 inches, and his biceps are approximately 19 inches.

John Cena: Education, Family, and Siblings

The four siblings of Cena. Steve Cena, his lone older brother, is friendly with John and is openly gay. John has a heart that is receptive to Steve’s sexuality. Along with his partner, he has also had an appearance in the “E!” production “Total Divas.” The three brothers he has are Dan, Matt, and Sean.

While Matt works as a manager at Harrison Global Transportation, Dan is an auxiliary police officer. Sean leads a rather low-key life, and the only thing that is known about him is that he was in John Cena: World Life, a documentary about the wrestler.

Similarly, Natalie Enright Jerger, a renowned computer scientist known for her work on computer architecture and interconnection networks, is related to John Cena.

In Her Line of Employment, She Has Won Numerous Accolades.

Prior to enrolling at Cushing Academy, a selective private boarding school in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, John Cena attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where he was raised as a Catholic.

After enrolling at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, Cena earned a degree in exercise physiology and body movement there in 1998. He wore number 54 when playing college football as an NCAA Division III All-American centre, and it is still utilised for his WWE merchandise today. Following graduating, Cena worked as a limo driver and explored a career in bodybuilding.

Individual Life

From 2009 to 2012, John was wed to Elizabeth Huberdeau. Later that year, he started dating Nikki Bella, another WWE star. In 2017, he asked Nikki to marry him at WrestleMania 33. Sadly, they split up a year later, one month before their wedding was supposed to take place.

Cena has frequently stated that he does not want to have children since he has had a vasectomy and does not want to be a distant dad while he is concentrating on his business.