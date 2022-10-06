How Old Is Joe Keery? Age, Networth, Family, Personal Life, and Many More You Need to Know

Joseph David Keery is an American actor and musician who was born on April 24, 1992. His most well-known roles are those in the comedy film Free Guy and the science fiction series Stranger Things (2016–present), where he played Steve Harrington (2021). Keery performs as Djo and releases music as him. He was formerly a member of the Post Animal psychedelic rock group.

What Are Joe Keery’s Earnings and Net Worth?

Joe Keery, an American actor, and singer have a $4 million dollar net worth. He is most recognized for playing one of the series’ leading characters in the well-liked “Stranger Things” Netflix series.

Additionally, Joe Keery is a part of the group Post Animal. When I Think of You in a Castle, the band’s debut studio album was released in 2018. The group was formed in 2014. They published “Forward Motion Odyssey” in 2020. Post Animal Perform The Most Curious Water Activities, an EP by the band, was released in 2015.

Kinship, Girlfriend, and Family

The father of Joe Keery is David Keery, an architect, and the mother is Nina Keery, an English professor.

Joe is one of 4 siblings. Out of his four sisters, one is older and the other three are younger than he is. His sisters go by the names Caroline, Lizzy, Kate, and Emma. Twins Emma and Kate are one of these.

The marital status of Joe Keery is single. However, Joe is currently seeing fellow actress Maika Monroe. Although they haven’t made it public yet, they both began dating in 2017.

Physical Qualities

Joe Keery is a well-built actor working in the US market. He is well-known for his sexy disposition and endearing appearance. Joe’s admirers are quite fond of his handsome hairdo and amazing smile.

Joe also has a really attractive figure, with 14-inch biceps. Joe stands at a height of 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs about 74 kg. Joe has gorgeous hazel eyes and lovely, silky light brown hair.

Career

Joe Keery began his acting career in the American film industry. He played the small part of Gabe in the 2015 movie “Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party.” In the same year, he also played Scenester in an episode of “Sirens,” Emmett in two episodes of “Chicago Fire,” and Tony Trichter III in an episode of “Empire.”

Joe played guitar for the Chicago-based garage and psych-rock group Post Animal. In October 2015, they launched their debut album. He also released music in his early 20s under the moniker “Cool Cool Cool.” He played Scott in the 2016 film “The Charnel House.” He played Steve Harrington in the popular series “Stranger Things” from 2016 until the present, first in a recurring role and then in the lead character in season 2.

He played Trust Fund Cole in the movie “Molly’s Game” in 2017. He played Chris and Jackson in the 2018 films “After Everything” and “Slice,” respectively. He played guitar for Post Animal in April 2018 and contributed to the record “When I Think of You in a Castle.” He eventually departed the group.

He acted as Jack in the 2019 short film “How to be Alone.” He also appeared in an episode of the TV show “No Activity” that same year. He released his debut single as a solo artist, titled “Roddy,” on July 19, 2019, under the stage name Djo. Under the name Djo once more, he dropped his second single, “Chateau (Feel Alright),” on August 9, 2019. He released his debut album, “Twenty Twenty,” on September 13, 2019.

He played Kurt Kunkle in the 2020 movie “Spree.” He also played Duke Goolies in the television special “Death to 2020” the same year. He released a brand-new song named “Keep Your Head Up” on September 9, 2020. He will begin filming as Keys in the year 2021 for the film “Free Guy.”

Individual Life

Keery has a dedicated social media following and a standing for being personable and down-to-earth. He started dating actress Maika Monroe after the two connected at a Los Angeles party in 2017. He has stated that his major vice is bread pudding and that he does not smoke or drink much.