How Old Is Jeanine Pirro? Age, Childhood, Husband, Relatives, and Many More Updates

American TV broadcaster, author, and former New York State judge, prosecutor, and politician Jeanine Ferris Pirro was born on June 2, 1951. Before joining The Five as a co-host in 2022, Pirro presided over Fox News Channel’s Justice with Judge Jeanine. She made regular appearances on The Today Show and other NBC news programmes. The first woman to be elected to the bench in New York’s Westchester County, she made history in both arenas.

Pirro made history when she was elected as Westchester County’s first female district attorney. At the district attorney’s office, Pirro became a prominent figure in cases involving violence against women and the elderly. After a brief attempt for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate against Hillary Clinton in 2006, Pirro ultimately accepted the candidacy for New York Attorney General, where she ultimately lost to Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo. A book titled “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy” was published by her in 2018.

How Much Does Judge Jeanine Pirro Make Annually?

A judge, TV host, and author in the United States, Judge Jeanine Pirro is worth an estimated $14 million. In 1975, Jeanine Pirro was appointed as the first female assistant district attorney in Westchester County, and later became the county’s first female judge.

She was appointed the first female District Attorney in Westchester County in 1993. As Chair of the New York State Commission on Domestic Violence Fatalities, Jeanine received extensive media exposure for her efforts. She ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for the Senate in 2006 and also for the office of Attorney General.

Her show, “Judge Jeanine Pirro,” which premiered on The CW in 2008, was named the Best Legal/Courtroom Program on Daytime Emmy night in 2011.

Childhood and Adolescence

On June 2, 1951, in Elmira, New York, Jeanine Ferris gave birth to Jeanine Pirro. She was raised in a Maronite Catholic family by her parents, Nassar and Esther, and sister, Lulu, all of whom were originally from Lebanon. Both of Jeanine’s parents worked in the fashion industry; her dad sold mobile homes and her mom modelled for high-end retailers.

At age six, Pirro knew she wanted to be an attorney, and she worked with the Chemung County District Attorney’s office while attending Notre Dame High School. Jeanine attended the University at Buffalo for undergrad and emerged with a BA in arts. She subsequently attended and graduated from Union University’s Albany Law School in 1975, where she was an editor of the school’s law review.

How Old Is Jeanine Pirro?

Born on June 2, 1951, Jeanine Pirro is currently 71 years old.

Albert Pirro, Former Spouse [and] Husband [who] is Married and Separated

There was a man by Jeanine Pirro’s side. She exchanged vows with her businessman husband, Albert Pirro. Although they tied the knot in 1975, the couple has never discussed the specifics of their wedding. They had a beautiful marriage and were now the proud parents of a daughter, Christi, and a son, Alexander.

They are both actively practising law. In 2000, Albert was convicted of tax evasion and sentenced to 29 months in prison, at which point the couple’s idyllic marriage ended. It was then alleged that he had an extramarital affair, had an illegitimate daughter, and cheated on his wife. Finally, she put her abilities to use by sending a letter to “Bug” Albert, inquiring as to the nature of his disloyalty.

The couple divorced in 2013 after deciding to split up in 2007. Jeanine now resides with her adoring children. She has pigs and dogs as pets, too

How Old Was Jeanine Pirro when She Became a Judge?

Jeanine Pirro was 39 years old when she was appointed to the bench. A Republican who ran against Democrats and the Right to Life Party and won in November 1990, she became the county’s first female judge. On January 1, 1991, she took office and served for two years.

A determined Jeanine began her legal profession at a young age, long before she was appointed to the bench. After graduating from law school at age 24, she worked as an assistant district attorney in Westchester County Court, where she was instrumental in the successful prosecution of several high-profile cases. When she was just 27 years old, she founded and became the first chief of the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau.

After such a promising beginning, Jeanine’s career went on to achieve many more notable successes and milestones. While she was a prosecutor, she got nearly everybody convicted. It was difficult to imagine a challenge she couldn’t overcome in her political and legal career given her resourcefulness and intelligence.

In Reference to One’s Own Parents and Other Relatives

Jeanine’s parents, Esther Awad Ferris and Nasser “Leo” Ferris adopted the surname Pirro as their family name, and Jeanine was born Judge Jeanine Pirro. Her mom modelled for department stores, while her dad sold mobile homes. She also had a sister named Lulu while growing up in Elmira, New York.