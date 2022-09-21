How Old Is Janet Street-Porter? Age, Networth, and Everything You Need to Know

Janet Vera Street-Porter CBE, often known as Janet Bull, was born on December 27, 1946, in England. She is a journalist, writer, broadcaster, and media personality. She started out writing fashion columns for the Daily Mail, and in 1971 she was named fashion editor of the Evening Standard. She and Paul Callan co-hosted a mid-morning radio show on LBC in 1973.

In 1975, Street-Porter started a career in television at London Weekend Television, first as a presenter of a number of primarily youth-focused shows. She served as the Network 7 series’ editor and producer for Channel 4 in 1987 and worked as a BBC Television executive from 1987 to 1994. From 1999 to 2002, she served as an editor for The Independent on Sunday, but she left the position to become editor-at-large.

Street-Porter has participated regularly as a panelist on the ITV discussion shows Loose Women since 2011. In addition to Question Time (1988–2015), Have I Got News for You (1996–2022), I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (2004), Deadline (2007), Celebrity MasterChef (2013, 2020), and A Taste of Britain, she has appeared on various television shows (2014–present).

In the 2016 Birthday Honours, Street-Porter was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to journalism and television.

Janet Street-Age Porter’s and Net Worth Are Both Unknown.

The broadcaster, 73, was born in Middlesex’s Brentford.

After leaving college, she accepted a position at Petticoat Magazine.

In 1969, the gifted writer was appointed deputy fashion editor of the Daily Mail, and two years later, she was named fashion editor of the Evening Standard.

Janet has also worked for the Independent on Sunday, Sell Out, and the local LBC radio station.

Her estimated net worth is £3.7 million.

Where on Television Has Janet Street-Porter Appeared?

With her countless TV appearances, Janet Street-Porter has captivated audiences. She finished I’m A Celebrity in the fourth position and placed third on Celebrity MasterChef, displaying her competitive spirit on these shows.

Janet joined the Loose Women panel on ITV in 2011. She most recently took part in the Body Stories campaign for the show by removing her clothes for an unedited photograph.

The television personality has additionally made appearances on Question Time, QI, and Have I Got News For You. She is a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off, where she will face off against Vicky Pattison from television, Christopher Biggins from theatre, and Dev Griffin from radio in an effort to win the title of Christmas champion.

Janet Street-Porter Is She Wed?

At the moment, Janet Street-Porter is single. However, she had four previous marriages. Janet wed Tim Street-Porter while she was an architectural student. At the time, Tim Street-Porter was a fellow student and a photographer.

They cohabitated until 1975 as a married couple. She then wed Tony Elliot, an editor at Time Out. She then wed film director Frank Cvitanovich for the third time. He was 19 years older than she was. She later wed David Sorkin. She married David when he was 27 years old.

