How Old Is Jamie Campbell Bower? Age, Networth, Family, Career, and Many More Updates

James Metcalfe Campbell Bower, an English actor, and singer were born on November 22, 1988. He appeared in a supporting role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 2007 before going on to appear in The Twilight Saga, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as the young Gellert Grindelwald.

Bower was a member of the core casts of the historical television programs Will on TNT and Camelot on Starz in the 2010s. Bower won praise from critics in 2022 for his portrayal of Henry Creel/One/Vecna in the fourth season of Stranger Things. He served as the band’s frontman for Counterfeit, a London-based group, from 2015 to 2020.

Jamie Campbell Bower: Who Is He?

Jamie Campbell Bower is well recognized for his acting parts in Harry Potter and The Twilight Saga.

He portrayed the vampire Caius in the Twilight movies and Geller Grindelwald in the first installment of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and its spinoff, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

He has also done modeling work for companies like Burberry. Before HBO announced it was canceling the project, he was set to appear in the Bloodmoon Game of Thrones prequel.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s Age Is How Old?

Jamie Campbell Bower, who was born on November 22, 1988, is now 33 years old. He is the child of David Bower and Anne Elizabeth Bower. His father, David, works for the Gibson Guitar Corporation, and his mother, Anne, is a music manager. Samuel Bower, one of his brothers, also exists.

Worth of Jamie Campbell Bower:

An English actor, singer, and model with a $3 million fortune are Jamie Campbell Bower. In November 1988, Jamie Campbell was born in London, England. Both the National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre included Jamie as a member. Laura Michelle Kelley gave her agency his name as a recommendation. Bower is the lead vocalist for the group The Darling Buds. He worked as a part-time model in London for Select Model Management. Jamie’s debut performance was in the 2007 television film The Dinner Party.

In the 2007 movie Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, he played Anthony. Later, he appeared in the movies RocknRolla, Winter in Wartime, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon as Caius. In 2009’s TV miniseries The Prisoner, he played the lead role. In 2010 Bower starred in London Boulevard and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. In the 2011 TV miniseries Camelot, he played King Arthur. He had appearances in Anonymous and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011. In 2011 and 2012, Jamie played the lead role in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Parts 1 and 2. In 2013’s The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, he also played Jace. Bonnie Wright, a Harry Potter co-star, and Jamie were previously engaged.

Kinship, Girlfriend, and Family

David Bower, a Gibson Guitar Corporation employee, is Jamie Campbell Bower’s father, and Anne Elizabeth, his mother, is a music manager by trade. Sir John Campbell, who served as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Lieutenant Governor, was his great-great-great-great-grandfather.

Jamie Campbell Bower doesn’t currently have a spouse. He is seeing tattoo artist Ruby Quilter, who works as a professional. Prior to that, he was dating Lily Collins, an actor by trade; the two of them collaborated on the Mortal Instruments series.

Additionally, he engaged Bonnie Wright, a well-known Hollywood actress. The couple started dating each other after they first met on the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows set. They split up and called off their engagement after two years of dating.

Career

Part-time model Jamie Campbell Bower began his modeling career in London with Select Model Management. His subsequent appearance in the 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street marked his acting debut.

Since then, he has been in a number of well-known films, including RocknRolla, Winter in Wartime, The Prisoner, London Boulevard, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, and many others.

He made his recognizable film debut in 2009 in The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Twilight: Breaking Dawn. He then appeared in the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 after that. Along with his work in movies, he has also been in a number of well-known television shows, including Camelot, Will, Thomas and Friends, and Stranger Things.