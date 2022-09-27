How Old Is Jaden Newman? Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Net Worth, Bio

One of the most talented amateur basketball players is Jaden Newman. The 17-year-old kid garnered a lot of attention when, at the tender age of 9, she averaged 30.5 points and almost 7 assists for her Varsity High School squad. She primarily participated on the Orlando Downey Christian School basketball team.

Additionally, Newman comes from a basketball-playing household where the majority of her relatives are. Jaden has received coaching from her father, a successful basketball coach, throughout her career. The Huffington Post dubbed her brother Julian Newman, an amateur basketball player, “The Best Sixth Grade Basketball Player” in December 2013.

Parents of Jaden Newman: His Father Also Coaches Basketball

Jamie Gonzalez and Vivian Gonzalez are the parents of Jaden. Jamie, her father, is currently a basketball coach. He once served as the point guard for the Orlando Colonial High School team. Later, he experimented with teaching, rising to the position of basketball coach at the Downey Christian School, where his children attended.

Vivian, her mother, was a point guard at University High School in Orlando, on the other hand. Later, she enlisted in the US Navy, where she served for four years. Vivian currently works for the United States Postal Service.

Her Brother Plays Basketball

Julian Newman, Jaden’s brother, was born on September 6, 2001, and is a talented basketball player in the making. The 20-year-old student attended Downey Christian School and began participating in basketball as a fifth-grader for the middle school squad. Julian was immediately moved to the varsity team once his remarkable scoring ability was seen.

His Father Served as Jaden Newman’s Coach.

Jamie, a nearby basketball coach, significantly improved his kids’ abilities. Strength and conditioning exercises were something they did every morning with their father. Jaden declared, “I don’t merely score the ball,” after working hard under her father to improve every area of her game. I am capable of handling everything. I know basketball, and I know how to play defense, make tough thefts, and pass the ball, she continued.

Later, Jamie and his kids participated in a number of significant matches. Jamie’s passion for the game was evident in the most recent YouTube video, “I’m Ready To Go PRO!” Jaden Newman Is Going To The WNBA?, which was uploaded in March 2021.

Achievements

Her debut garnered her widespread attention, and she even made an appearance on the renowned “The Queen Latifah Show.” In addition, the University of Miami, an NCAA Division I program, began pursuing the rising star in an effort to win her commitment.

Jaden has always been a huge fan of the UConn Huskies and has always desired to play for the University of Connecticut (UConn) in Storrs, Connecticut.

The teenage athlete and media personality has also competed against professional basketball player Stephen Curry in a 3-point shooting competition and appeared with Curry in a Footlocker commercial.

With the release of her debut song, “I Run It,” featuring Orlando, Florida-based R&B musician Chandler Broom, Newman officially entered the music industry in 2019.