How Old Is Jack Black? Age, Height, Bio, Movies, Kids, Net Worth, Facts

Thomas Jacob Black, an American actor, comedian, singer, and songwriter, was born on August 28, 1969. In addition, as of August 2022, Black’s music video for “Tribute,” as one half of the Grammy Award-winning comedy rock duo Tenacious D, has amassed more than 112 million views on YouTube alone. Black is known for his acting roles in the movies High Fidelity (2000), Shallow Hal (2001), Orange County (2002), School of Rock (2003), Envy (2004), The Holiday (2006), Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Bernie (2011), The House with a He is also well recognized for his voice-acting work as Po, the enormous panda from the Kung Fu Panda movies from DreamWorks Animation. For his roles in School of Rock and Bernie, Black received Golden Globe nominations, and in 2018 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When has Was Jack Black Born?

On August 28, 1969, Jack Black was born. 53 is Jack Black’s age.

An Acting Career in The Past First Movie Revolutionary

American actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black were born on August 28, 1969, in Santa Monica, California. At the age of 13, young Jack Black made his acting debut in a commercial for the Activision video game Pitfall! (1982).

While attending UCLA, he joined Tim Robbins’ acting group “Actors’ Gang” and started acting. He made his big-screen debut as Roger Davis in the satirical mockumentary Bob Roberts (1992). He made his television debut as a teenage lad in the family drama Our Shining Moment (1991).

The role of Barry Judd in the romantic comedy-drama film High Fidelity was Jack’s breakout performance (2000).

Actor Jack Black’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jack Black, an American actor, and musician has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2020. With his multifaceted career success, Jack Black, an American actor, comedian, musician, and YouTuber, has amassed a million-dollar fortune.

The actor, who has been working professionally since 1982, has 152 acting credits and has been in well-known films like Gulliver’s Travels (2010), High Fidelity (2000), Shallow Hal (2001), and the Kung Fu Panda series (2008–2016).

Along with Kyle Gass, Jack founded the rock group Tenacious D, and the group has so far put out 4 studio albums. In addition to his acting and music careers, the California native has over 4 million subscribers on his YouTube account JablinskiGames.

Upcoming Film

On December 13, 2019, Jack, who has by far made a lot of movie appearances, will be featured in Jumanji: The Next Level. In addition to Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, and a few more leading actors, the film is directed by Jake Kasdan.

Assets, Way of Life, and Expenses

Jack Black undoubtedly leads a wealthy lifestyle and has a staggering real estate empire thanks to his remarkable multi-million dollar fortune. Jack appears to have enjoyed some success in the sale of his houses throughout the years. In fact, the actor listed his 2,694 square foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Canyon home for sale in 2007 for $1.699 million.

Then, Jack Black relocated to the home in the Hollywood Hills he had purchased in 2002 with his ex-girlfriend Laura Kightlinger. In 2005, Black and his wife Tanya renovated the house, which they eventually sold for $1.21 million. 2010 saw Black pay $5.965 million to purchase the Los Feliz state in California from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Balzary and his wife Frankie Rayder.

Balzary paid $3.85 million for the Los Flize house with 6,516 square feet of living space and 7 bedrooms in 2008 before selling it to Jack Black. The Gulliver’s Travels star also owns another Beverly Hills home.