How Old Is Hoda Kotb? Age, Relationship, Networth, Husband and Many More

Hoda Kotb is a well-known journalist, TV host, and author in the United States. Hoda Kotb has a $30 million fortune in the year 2022. She rose to fame after making guest appearances on the talk show duo “Today with Hoda & Jenna” (2008) and “Kathie Lee & Hoda” (2007). Among the many awards she has won are the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Morning Program (2011) and the News and Documentary Emmys (2003).

How Old Is Hoda Kotb?

As of the year 2022, Hoda Kotb will be 58 years old, as she was born on 9 August 1964 and September 1992. They were longtime residents of Norman, Oklahoma, and she was born into a stable environment there. Leo is her star sign. She was born in the United States and raised as a Muslim.

She graduated from Fort Hunt High School in Norman, Oklahoma. The next step was for her to enrol in Virginia Tech, which she did, and ultimately graduate from, in Oklahoma.

Does Anyone Know if Hoda Kotb Is in A Committed Relationship?

Since 2013, Kotb and New York City banker Joel Schiffman have been an item. Kotb proposed to her longtime boyfriend on national television on November 25, 2019. The two had met at an event for Wall Street executives where Kotb was a speaker.

She said, “I was really shocked.” His poker face was excellent. “We ended up having a nice dinner on the beach,” she said, specifying that they had been in the midst of a tropical holiday.

He then said, “I have something else I would like to say,” and after saying some heartfelt things, he went down on one knee and proposed. His next question was, “Would you be my wife?”

The Kotb/Schiffman Report plan to add to their family of two adopted girls, Haley Joy Kotb and Hope Catherine Kotb.

According to PageSix, they submitted their application in October 2020, but hearing back from the government has been “very sluggish” because of the Covid epidemic.

In Other Words, how Much Money Does Hoda Kotb Make?

TV host and newswoman Hoda Kotb, of Egyptian and American descent, has a $30 million fortune. Hoda Kotb is one of the most recognisable faces in the media thanks to her prominent position as a co-anchor on Today, NBC’s morning news programme.

She has a history of working for Dateline NBC on NBC, which has contributed to her fame. Kotb has amassed an impressive number of honours over her time as a journalist. Besides being a brilliant scientist, she is also a published writer.

In Other Words, Who Is This Joel Schiffman Character?

Schiffman is responsible for overseeing intermediary distribution in the Americas at Schroder Investment Management. He formerly served as Janus Henderson Investors’ Vice President and Director of Financial Institutions.

Schiffman received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California In March of 2018, Kotb revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Schiffman was the one. She finally said, “I have never teased a marriage.” I plan on keeping Joel as a lifelong companion. No, I’m sure of it.

After their engagement, Kotb told PEOPLE that she was unable to believe that she had finally found “the one” at age 50, let alone that she would have children at age 55 or 56.

This, as it is, is the perfect existence for me, and it just goes to show you that,” Kotb remarked. Although things may appear and perhaps feel chaotic, they are actually proceeding according to schedule.

Kotb defended Schiffman in the wake of their breakup, calling him a “wonderful guy” and promising that the former couple will “be fantastic parents to those two lovely kids.”

On Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb remarked, “It’s not like something happened. “Sometimes, people are put in your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime, so the saying goes. And I think ours was only meant to be there temporarily.

The Name of Hoda Kotb’s Ex-Husband Is Unknown.

Kotb wed Burzis Kanga, a former tennis instructor at the University of New Orleans, in 2005. After only two years of marriage, the couple officially split up in 2008. Kanga revealed in 2018 to RadarOnline, “We had some problems.” As I said before, my dad was sick. One of us (Kotb) had to go to the hospital. Indeed, it was a trying period. Each of us had our own individual motivations.

While he did say that Kotb’s illness contributed to the divorce, he did not elaborate But she admitted that in 2007 she was given a breast cancer diagnosis. Kanga continued, “Those were individual motivations for each of us.” I was immature and made some mistakes, I admit it now. It’s bad our marriage didn’t last long. It’s too bad things turned out that way.

Kotb stated on The Today Show in 2019 that there were two main reasons why she did not like Valentine’s Day. She said, “I’ll be honest with you; Valentine’s Day is not my favourite holiday of the year.” “Valentine’s Day was the day I walked into the arms of my first husband. On Valentine’s Day, we finalised our separation.