How Old Is Hilary Farr? Designer, Business Owner, Host of Television, and Ex-Actress of British and Canadian Heritage.

British-Canadian designer Hilary Elizabeth Farr (née Labow; born August 31, 1951)[a] is also an entrepreneur, television host, and former actress. She is well-known for her role as David Visentin’s co-host on the television shows Love It or List It on HGTV and the W Network.

Farr, who was born in Toronto and reared in London, started her career in Los Angeles as a home renovation and set designer for movies and television. She sporadically worked as an actor during this time, playing small roles in movies including The Return, City on Fire, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). (1980).

Before establishing herself as a designer and co-host of Love It or List It in 2010, she continued to work in house remodeling and design. She is the CEO of the Toronto- and New York City-based Hilary Farr’s Designs.

Hilary Farr Is Currently How Old?

Name Hilary Farr Net Worth $10 million Occupation Designer, Businesswoman, Television host, Former actress Height 1.68m Age 71 years Husband Gordon Farr Children: Son Josh Farr

Presenters from The Love It or List It Era Hilary Farr, who was born on August 31, 1951, recently turned 71; she is around 14 years older than her co-host, David Visentin.

He will become 58 years old in June. He is currently 57 years old. Hilary Farr, who is now the age of her co-presenter, had just turned 57 when Love It Or List It originally aired. At 43, Visentin.

Husband

Currently alone and unmarried, Hilary Farr is. She was wed to Gordon Farr, nonetheless, in a secret ceremony that took place in Toronto, Canada, in 1982. Her partner is a TV producer from Canada. Josh Farr was the only kid the couple had. Farr and Gordon Farr got divorced in 2008. Many people were surprised by their separation announcement because they never displayed any signs of conflict, stress, or miscommunication. She currently resides in a stunning residence in Toronto.

Salary of Hilary Farr

What is Hilary Farr’s net worth? The estimated net worth of Hilary Farr is $10 million. Her work as a designer, businesswoman, television host, and former actress is her primary source of income. Her prosperous career has allowed her to enjoy opulent lifestyles and expensive vacations. She is among Canada’s wealthiest and most powerful individuals.

When Hilary Married Her Ex-Husband Gordon Farr, How Old Was She?

At the age of 30 or 31, Hilary married TV producer Gordon Farr in 1982. Together, they have one son. Joshua was born to Hilary on March 7, 1983, in Los Angeles. But in 2008, she and Gordon were divorced.

David Visentin has a wife as well. He married his wife Krista in 2006, and the two are parents to a boy. However, Hilary Farr and David Visentin’s on-screen chemistry is so strong that Country Living felt obligated to reveal their unwed status in an article earlier this year.

Many viewers compare Hilary and David to an elderly married couple, it says. Friendship and chemistry are present, but so is the arguing (naturally for competitive reasons). They also like making fun of how they met, which, incidentally, didn’t happen until they attended an audition for the television show Love It or List It.

Hilary Farr, Is She Married?

Divorce is a fact for Hilary Farr. Gordon Farr, a writer, and producer in Hollywood was Farr’s husband. The pair wed on September 12, 1982, in a small ceremony that was seen by their loved ones. A child was born to the couple.

However, the union did not survive long as they encountered significant issues and were forced to go through the divorce procedure in 2008. Following her divorce from her spouse, Farr became linked to her Live It or List It co-star David Visentin, an actor, real estate agent, and television host born in Ontario, Canada. He is most recognized for his work as Hilary Farr’s co-host on the reality program “Love It or List It.”