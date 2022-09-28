How Old Is Gojo? Age, Height, and Birthday of Each Main Character

This past year, Gege Akutami’s intense Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen captivated the anime community. The first season of the program, which was animated by Studio MAPPA, ran from October 2020 to March 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen’s stunning animation, thrilling story, and superbly realized main and supporting characters helped it achieve success and notoriety around the world.

Age Information for Gojo Satoru

Yuji, a king of curses vessel and incoming first-year student, was somewhat traumatized in the first episode of the anime series by Satoru, who later went on to have no hobbies and rank among the top three fan favorites. Congratulations!

When Was Gojo Satoru Born?

We don’t really think of our high school instructors as real persons in real life; do they have ages? As it happens, they do. More than we can say about other anime heroes, Satoru even has a known birthday.

His character profile in Volume 1 of the manga provides proof of his age. The age of Gojo Satoru is 28. The plot takes place in 2018, the year the series made its debut. Although Tokyo Jujutsu High is not your typical high school, his age puts him on the younger side of high school teachers.

When Is the Birthday of Gojo Satoru?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s story doesn’t include any birthday festivities, but when things calm down, his students might wish to buy him a cake or a card. The Official Fanbook states that Gojo Satoru was born on December 7, 1989. We know Satoru is an optimist because he is a Sagittarius.

He will presumably turn 29 soon, although it’s uncertain whether we’ll see that development in-story. Considering his starting place, he at least doesn’t have to be concerned about greying hair.

What Height Has Gojo Satoru?

Let’s find out more tidbits about this dashing molder of youthful magical minds while we’re at it. We’ve already talked about his age, hair, eyes, and demeanor.

The amusing fact about Satoru’s height was included in the same profile that included his age. Gojo Satoru is 190 cm tall, or 6′ 3″ for those of you who use the imperial system. He is thus significantly taller than the norm and particularly so for a nation like Japan.