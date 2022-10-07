How Old Is Ggg? Gennadiy Golovkin Age, Height, Weight, Boxing Record, and Networth

Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin, also written Gennady and born on April 8, 1982, is a professional boxer from Kazakhstan who goes by the moniker “GGG” or “Triple G.” He has held the IBF belt since 2019 and the WBA (Super) title since April 2022. He is a multiple middleweight world champion and a two-time unified champion. Between 2014 and 2018, he previously held the combined WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF belts. He has held the IBO middleweight title twice, most recently in 2019.

When Was Gennadiy Golovkin Born?

40 years old is Golovkin. He was urged to box when he was eight years old, and at age 10, he took part in a match but lost. Golovkin began boxing professionally at age 11. Golovkin won silver at the Olympics in 2004. Golovkin was 24 years old when he made the switch to professional boxing in 2006.

Bio and History of Gennadiy Golovkin

Golovkin became a professional in 2006 after having a 31-6 record as an amateur. He was 14-0 by the year 2008 Golovkin, who competes primarily in Germany, flew to Panama in 2010 and defeated Milton Nunez to win the WBA middleweight interim title.

In 2012, Golovkin made his HBO debut, which helped him become a household name. He made his U.S. debut by successfully defending both the IBO and the WBA middleweight titles. Golovkin won 18 consecutive fights while defending his middleweight titles and winning the IBF and WBC crowns. Makoto Fuchigami, Gabriel Rosado, Daniel Geale, Marco Antonio Rubio, David Lemieux, Kell Brook, and Daniel Jacobs were among the opponents he defeated; the majority of those victories came by way of TKO.

The Boxing Community Is Clamoring for A Matchup with Canelo Alvarez After Ggg’s Winning Streak.

When the two did finally face off in 2017, fans who had waited patiently finally got their dream. The battle of the greatest vs the best ended in a contentious split decision draw. After Alvarez tested positive for the illegal chemical clenbuterol, the rematch was postponed for a few months. Golovkin defeated Vanes Martirosyan by knockout to successfully defend the WBA, WBC, and IBO belts while Canelo was sidelined.

In the 2018 rematch, which was yet another controversial, hard-hitting fight, Canelo prevailed by a majority decision. Golovkin consequently lost his titles. Later, Golovkin agreed to a six-fight contract with DAZN. In June 2019, he knocked out Steve Rolls in the opening match of the contract. Golovkin defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a back-and-forth contest in October of that same year to earn the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

In 2020, Golovkin made a comeback and defeated Kamil Szeremeta to win back his championships. The COVID-19 outbreak and Golovkin’s injuries prevented him from fighting again. He finally entered the ring in April of last year after multiple setbacks, defeating Ryota Murata by TKO, and taking home the WBA (Super) middleweight title.

Career

Golovkin was regarded as one of the world’s best prospects when he turned professional in 2005. Following a lengthy contract dispute related to his association with a German promoter, the WBA offered him a title bout against Milton Nunez for the interim title. In just 58 seconds, Nunez was defeated. After that, Abel Sanchez became his primary trainer and declared right away that no opponent would want to face Golovkin. In 2012, Golovkin finally faced Grzegorz Proksa in a title battle. Proksa suffered his first-ever knockout loss.

The World Boxing Association then promoted Golovkin to Super champion after he had defeated a number of opponents. He had 10 successful title defenses under his belt. He then went on to defend his title on several more occasions, fulfilling Sanchez’s prophecies. Almost none desired to engage “Triple G” in combat. Finally rising to the challenge were Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs, although they too fell short. Only Canelo Alvarez, who fought Golovkin to a draw in 2017, was able to stop him from winning. Alvarez, though, triumphed in 2018, defeating Golovkin in a competitive and contentious contest. Following that, Gennady achieved several more victories, and the third matchup with Alvarez was eagerly awaited.

Contracts and Income

Gennady Golovkin made $25 million from purses and endorsements between June 2017 and June 2018. He became one of the world’s highest-paid athletes as a result. In September 2017, he first faced Saul Alvarez, earning a $5 million purse. His Pay-Per-View earnings from this lone fight with Alvarez totaled $22 million. In September 2018, GGG received a $15 million guarantee for their rematch. His revenues from the rematch most certainly exceeded $25–30 million.

GGG and DAZN agreed to a three-year, $100 million, six-fight contract in 2018. Essentially, this works out to $16 million for each battle or $33 million annually. But it all relies on whether he achieves specific goals and successfully completes the bouts.