How Old Is Geraldo Rivera? Age, Early Life, Family, Training, and Many More

Gerald Riviera, an American journalist, lawyer, author, political analyst, and former television host, was born on July 4, 1943. From 1987 to 1998, he served as presenter of the tabloid talk show Geraldo. With the live TV spectacular The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults from 1986, he achieved notoriety. In addition to regularly appearing on Fox News programs like The Five, Rivera also anchored the newsmagazine program, Geraldo, at Large and occasionally presented Geraldo Rivera Reports.

Early Childhood & Life

Gerald Michael Rivera, the son of Cruz, a cab driver, and Lillian, a restaurant employee, was born Geraldo Rivera on July 4, 1943, in New York City, New York. His mother was Jewish and his father was from a Catholic family. Craig Rivera, his older brother, became a successful television producer and journalist.

He was raised in Brooklyn and West Babylon, attending West Babylon High School there. Rivera studied at the State University of New York Maritime College from 1961 to 1963. After that, he continued his studies at the University of Arizona, where he eventually earned a B.S. in business administration degree.

Before enrolling in the Brooklyn Law School in 1966, he then worked a variety of odd jobs. While he was there, Rivera worked as an intern for both the Harlem Assertion of Rights and the renowned lawman and then-District Attorney of New York County, Frank Hogan. He graduated with a J.D. in 1969.

Then he went to the University of Pennsylvania Law School’s Reginald Heber Smith Fellowship program. He eventually went on to work as an attorney for the Puerto Rican activist group Young Lords.

Age of Geraldo Rivera

As of 2021, Rivera will be 78 years old. He was born in New York City on July 4, 1943.

Parents and Family of Geraldo Rivera

Cruz “Allen” Rivera and Lillian Rivera were his parents; his father drove a cab and his mother worked in a restaurant. Rivera is a Puerto Rican who was raised in the United States; his mother was a Russian Jew and his father was a devoted Catholic from Puerto Rico. He was raised “essentially Jewish” and had a bar mitzvah ceremony.

Geraldo Rivera Training

Rivera attended Maritime College at the State University of New York. Later that year, he was admitted to the New York State Bar. ABC arranged for Rivera to study fundamental broadcast journalism under Fred Friendly in the Ford Foundation-funded Summer Program in Journalism for Members of Minority Groups at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1970. In the summer of 1969, he received a Reginald Heber Smith Fellowship in Poverty Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Geraldo Rivera Is a Married Man

Rivera is wedded to a devoted man. Rivera and his wife have one lovely child together, which is a blessing.

Wedding of Geraldo Rivera

The 28-year-old bride works for Mr. Rivera’s production company, Maravilla Productions, as the executive producer of the Travel Channel program “Geraldo’s Voyager: From Roots to the Rain Forest.” She met Mr Rivera while working as a producer for CNBC’s “Rivera Live” in 2001.

The University of Wisconsin is where the bride received her undergraduate degree. Her parents are Nancy and Howard Levy of Shaker Heights, Ohio. At the Cleveland law firm Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, her father is a partner. Her mother instructs new parents on how to raise children while working for a research initiative called Bright Beginnings in Cleveland.