How Old Is Geena Davis? Age, Career, Personal Life and Many More Updates

American actress and producer Virginia Elizabeth “Geena” Davis was born on January 21, 1956. She has won numerous awards, such as an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Davis made her acting debut in the film Tootsie (1982) after completing her bachelor’s degree in theatre at Boston University; she later starred in the thriller The Fly (1986), which was one of her first major commercial successes.

She first came to public attention with the fantasy comedy Beetlejuice (1988), but she won an Oscar for her supporting role in the drama The Accidental Tourist (1988). She first came to prominence with the road movie Thelma & Louise (1991), for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, and later, with the sports movie A League of Their Own (1992), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. However, after appearing in her then-husband Renny Harlin’s box office flops Cutthroat Island (1995) and The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), Davis’s career took a long hiatus and a downward spiral.

Who Knows how Much Geena Davis Is Worth?

Actress, writer, producer, and model Geena Davis of the United States has a $30 million fortune. Geena was a major Hollywood starlet throughout the ’90s and ’00s. Films like “Thelma & Louise,” “A League of Their Own,” and “The Long Kiss Goodnight” are where her fame initially began to spread.

How Old Is Geena Davis?

To provide her entire name, Virginia Elizabeth Davis, also known as Geena (born January 21, 1956, in Wareham, Massachusetts, U.S.) She is 66 years old.

Career

Davis started acting after landing a part in the 1982 film “Tootsie,” and she has since been in “Buffalo Bill,” “Knight Rider,” “Riptide,” and “Family Ties,” among others. Ten Oscar nominations helped make “Tootsie” the second most successful film of 1982. One of those movies that everyone loves to hate. Despite landing her own sitcom in 1984 with “Sara,” Geena’s run was cut short after only 13 episodes.

She was considered for the part of Sarah Connor, but Linda Hamilton was cast in the final film. In the 1985 film “Fletch,” in which Davis co-starred with Chevy Chase, Davis played the colleague of a Los Angeles Times undercover reporter who was attempting to expose cocaine trafficking on Los Angeles beachfront property. Davis co-starred with Jeff Goldblum in the 1985 horror comedy “Transylvania 6-5000.” The two, who were already married in real life, worked together again in the 1986 science fiction thriller “The Fly,” which was a commercial hit and helped further establish Davis in Hollywood. They reunited for the 1987 film “Earth Girls Are Easy.”

Aspects of Your Private Life

Geena’s tally of marriages is up to four. Richard Emmolo was her husband for a year, from 1982 to 1983. In the years between 1987 and 1990, she was married to actor Jeff Goldblum. Back in 1985, on the set of “Transylvania 6-5000,” they first crossed paths.

Davis tied the knot with film director Renny Harlin in 1993 following a courtship of just five months. The day after Gina’s personal assistant gave birth to a kid fathered by Harlin in August 1997, she filed for divorce from her husband. In June of 1998, the divorce was finalized.

After hooking up with neurosurgeon Reza Jarrahy, Davis reportedly tied the knot with him in September 2001. They raised a brood of three offspring as a couple. As of their official separation date of November 15, 2017, Jarrahy filed for divorce from Davis in May 2018. Davis, in an unexpected turn of events, responded by petitioning the court on the grounds that she and Jarrahy were never actually married.

Davis is a strong proponent of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination against women in athletics, and she founded The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to increase the representation of women in children’s media.

Actual Property

Geena spent $4.2 million buying a property in Los Angeles’s posh Pacific Palisades area in 2007. In August of 2020, she put the house on the market for a little under $6 million.