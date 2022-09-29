How Old Is Donnie Wahlberg? Age, Height, Wife, Children, Net Wealth, and Movies and Tv Shows

Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr., an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and producer of motion pictures, was born on August 17, 1969. He was a founding member of New Kids on the Block, a boy band. He has had parts outside of music in the Saw movies, Zookeeper, Dreamcatcher, The Sixth Sense, Righteous Kill, and Ransom. He also played Carwood Lipton in the World War II miniseries Band of Brothers.

He played the lead role in the criminal drama Boomtown from 2002 to 2003. Since 2010, he has played Danny Reagan in the drama series Blue Bloods. As of 2014, he has also served as an executive producer on the TNT reality series Boston’s Finest. For his work in the Saw movies, he received a nomination for Choice Scream at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards. Additionally, on Pop TV, he produced and appeared in Rock This Boat, Donnie Loves Jenny, and Return of the Mac. On A&E TV, he also created and starred in Wahlburgers.

The Wealth of Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie is estimated to be worth $25 million. He earned this cash through a variety of endeavors, including his enterprises, his acting roles, and his time in the boy band New Kids on the Block.

Are the Wahlbergs Related Through Blood?

They do, indeed. Donnie’s parents were Alma Elaine, a bank clerk and nurse’s assistant, and Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr., a teamster who worked on a delivery truck. He is the seventh child out of nine. The siblings of Donnie Wahlberg include Mark, their younger brother Arthur, Jim, Paul, Robert, Tracey, Michelle, and Debbie.

From his father’s first marriage, he also has three half-siblings named Donna, Scott, and Buddy. The musical ensembles of Donnie Wahlberg Along with Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood, he was a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block.

They later merged to form NKOTBSB, a supergroup of American boy bands made up of members of New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys.

Movies and TV series starring Donnie Wahlberg He began performing in the 1990s, appearing in the movie Bullet starring Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur. He also made an appearance in the 1996 film Ransom as a kidnapper.

Early Years

Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr., better known as Donnie Wahlberg, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 17, 1969. He was up in the Dorchester area, which is predominately Irish-American. Donald, a teamster and delivery truck driver, and Alma, a nurse’s assistant, had nine children altogether, with Donnie being the eighth. Mark Wahlberg, a fellow actor, musician, and producer, is his younger brother. Wahlberg is distantly related to Nathaniel Hawthorne through his mother.

The family was close-knit and frequently attended church together while Donnie was growing up. However, having such a large family was not without its challenges; the siblings constantly quarreled, and the family frequently struggled to make ends meet. When Donnie was 12 years old, their parents separated. While the other siblings were either living on their own as adults or had moved in with their father, he and Mark made the decision to stay with their mother.

When Donnie started kindergarten in the 1970s, Boston was mired in a heated debate over the use of mandatory busing to enforce desegregation in public schools. To get to the predominantly African American William Monroe Trotter School, Wahlberg had to take a bus for about an hour each day.

With the help of his African American pals, Wahlberg grew to love and appreciate the rap and soul music that was becoming increasingly popular. Growing up, Michael Jackson was his idol. As he would spend his time on the bus in the afternoons writing rap rhymes with his friends—his major influences—Wahlberg looks back on being bussed to school as one of the best things that have ever happened to him and his career.

Career in Acting

“Bullet,” starring Mickey Rourke and Tupac Shakur, was Wahlberg’s debut motion picture. He co-starred with Mel Gibson in the kidnapping role in the movie Ransom that same year. In 1999, Wahlberg co-starred with Rose McGowan in the indie film Southie, which was set in South Boston. When he was offered the lead role in Boogie Nights, his brother Mark had to decline the opportunity that had originally been extended to him. Donnie received some positive reviews for his portrayal as Danny Quinn in the brief movie.

Donnie received additional critical acclaim for a tiny role in the 1999 movie “The Sixth Sense” and for his performance as Second Lieutenant C. Carwood Lipton in the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.” Donnie featured in the Stephen King adaption of the alien invasion thriller Dreamcatcher in 2003. In 2005, Wahlberg starred in the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Saw film series. In 2006, he had a minor part in the CW program Runway. Donnie appeared in two TV shows in 2007: The Kill Point and Kings of South Beach on A&E. Both What Doesn’t Kill You and Righteous Kill featured him in 2008.

Individual Life

In 1991, Donnie Wahlberg was accused of setting fire to the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. When Wahlberg poured vodka on a hallway carpet and set it ablaze, NKOTB was out having fun with fans. After Donnie agreed to participate in PSAs about fire safety and drunk driving, the case was dropped to a misdemeanor and dismissed.

From 1999 to 2008, Wahlberg was wed to Kim Fey. In 2014, he wed comedian and model Jenny McCarthy, with whom he had two daughters. Along with his brothers Paul and Mark, he shares ownership of the fast food brand Wahlburgers, which is mentioned in the program.