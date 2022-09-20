How Old Is Diane Sawyer? Check Diane Sawyer’s Age, Weight, and Other Information

American television broadcast journalist Lila Diane Sawyer (/sjr/; born December 22, 1945) is best known for hosting important shows on two networks, including ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America, 20/20, and Primetime newsmagazine while at ABC News. She hosted CBS Morning and was the first female journalist for 60 Minutes during her time at CBS News. She worked on U.S. President Richard Nixon’s post-presidency memoirs while a member of his White House staff before beginning her media career. She currently creates documentaries and interview specials for ABC News.

Early Years

On December 22, 1945, Diane Sawyer was born in Glasgow, Kentucky. Early civic engagement led to Sawyer’s high school position as editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. When she was a senior in high school and placed first in national America’s Junior Miss scholarship pageant in 1962, she promoted the Coca-Cola Pavilion at the New York World’s Fair by touring the country.

After graduating from Wellesley College in Massachusetts in 1967 with a degree in English, she went on to the University of Louisville for one semester of law school. She began her career in TV news there, in Louisville, where it would eventually become her main focus. She worked as a general news reporter and a weather forecaster at WLKY -TV in Louisville, but her career in journalism would take a temporary hiatus as she moved from Kentucky to the capital.

Diane Sawyer: Is She Alive Today?

In 2022, at the age of 76, Diane Sawyer is still living and well. She was created on December 22, 1945, in Glasgow, Kentucky. She celebrates her birthday on December 22 of every year. Sawyer has a solid reputation because of his previous work on ABC World News and Good Morning America.

What Has Become of Diane Sawyer?

According to Forbes, Diane Sawyer's excellent career in entertainment improved her net worth by $12 million. Sawyer has continued to work as a journalist since leaving these shows, conducting interviews with both famous persons and everyday people. She examined COVID-19 and spoke with researchers and medical experts. However, the American journalist has not been present on social media since May 2020.

When Was Diane Sawyer Born?

Diane Sawyer was created on December 22, 1945. And as of today, January 28, 2022, she is 76 years old. She was raised in Glasgow, Kentucky, by elementary school teacher Jean W. Sawyer and former US Navy captain Erbon Powers Sawyer. Her sister is Linda Sawyer, who is her elder sister.

Individual Life

In 1988, Sawyer wed renowned actor and director Mike Nichols; the union endured until Nichols’ demise in 2014. They didn’t have any kids, but Nichols did have two kids from prior unions.

Actual Estate

The Beresford, a well-known luxury apartment building in New York City with views of Central Park, is said to be home to a large number of celebrities and public personalities, including Diane Sawyer. She once had a lovely French-style stone home with her late husband Mike Nichols that was located in the New York Palisades and had a view of the Hudson River. The house, which was recently appraised for more than $4.6 million, is situated on almost two acres of ground, is surrounded by lush vegetation and walking routes, and has a guest cottage made of stone like the main house.

The main house in the remote old-fashioned property has more than 3,000 square feet of living space, including room for three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. She has also been connected to a house in Tisbury, Massachusetts, on Martha’s Vineyard island. It is unknown how much she paid for the property when she purchased it from author Leslie Glass, but Glass is said to have paid $500,000 in 1989—a reasonable price now for a Martha’s Vineyard home.