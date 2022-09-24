How Old Is Debbie Rowe? Family of Michael Jackson Shocked by Debbie Rowe’s Admission to Using Drugs

Former spouse of Michael Jackson, music icon Deborah Jeanne Rowe. She initially encountered Jackson while working for his dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein, after a tumultuous divorce from her first husband. When the singer visited Dr. Klein, Rowe, who had been a devoted fan of his even before they had officially met, took care of him, and a relationship soon grew between them. Later on, once Jackson’s marriage to Lisa Marie Presley ended, she offered to carry his child.

Three months before the birth of their son, she became pregnant shortly after. Later on, they also had a daughter. She relinquished all custody rights after their divorce in 1999, effectively making Jackson the only parent of their two kids. She became one of the pop star’s most ardent followers in the years that followed, even at a time when he was being accused of child molestation. She was granted supervised visitation rights to see her children after Jackson’s passing.

Early Childhood & Life

Gordon Rowe and Barbara Chilcutt welcomed Debbie Rowe into the world on December 6, 1958, in Spokane, Washington, the United States. Her father separated from her mother a few weeks before she turned two. Debbie’s mother, maternal grandmother, and aunts then took over her upbringing. Through her father, she has a half-sister by the name of Loretta Scarlett Rowe.

She attended “Hollywood High School” and received her diploma in 1977. Rowe had a crush on her first husband, Richard Edelman, who taught physics at “Hollywood High.”

She had always been reserved, isolated, and alone. This actually prevented her from developing psychologically. She had not reached emotional and sexual maturity till her twenties. She finished her degree and started working as a medical assistant for Dr. Arnold Klein, a dermatologist in Los Angeles, right away. She wed Edelman in 1982, but the marriage was rocky for a variety of reasons, mostly financial. The couple’s forced bankruptcy filing in 1988 marked the end of their marriage. Rowe and Edelman soon got divorced.

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe’s Romance

Arnold Klein, a well-known dermatologist, had Deborah as his assistant. When Michael Jackson sought treatment for vitiligo, she got to know him. On November 14, 1996, Deborah Rowe and Michael Jackson exchanged vows in Sydney, Australia. Only until the photos surfaced did the public learn about their secret wedding. Michael Joseph, their firstborn, was born on February 13th, 1997.

Paris Jackson, their second child, was born on April 3, 1998. On October 8, 1999, the Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson Union disintegrated. Michael was given full custody of the children following the divorce. Deborah received a settlement of around $10 million, and after some time, she was given visitation privileges. Deborah Schaffel confirmed her engagement to Marc Schaffel later in April 2014. The video for Michael Jackson’s song was shot by Marc.

Cancer in Debbie Rowe

2016 saw her receive a breast cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, after receiving chemotherapy in 2016 and 2017, she prevailed. Paris, her daughter, was her biggest cheerleader while she was receiving treatment.

Paris Jackson: Who Is She?

She is Michael Jackson’s second child with Deborah. She performs as a musician, actress, and model. She has been represented by IMG Models, and among others, she has graced the covers of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been in movies like Gringo and the television show Star an actor. She performs with The Soundflowers, a band.