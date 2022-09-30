How Old Is David Muir? Age, Family, Educational History, Career and Many More

David Jason Muir, a journalist with the ABC broadcast-television network in New York City, was born on November 8, 1973. He is the host of ABC World News Tonight and co-anchor of ABC News magazine 20/20. Before Diane Sawyer took over on September 1, 2014, Muir was the weekend anchor and principal backup anchor on ABC’s World News Tonight. Muir has received numerous Edward R. Murrow and Emmy honours for his local, national, and international journalism at ABC News.

The Tyndall Report states that in 2012 and 2013, Muir’s news reporting received the most airtime. He now ranks among the most well-known journalists in the country. The most watched news programme in the US as of 2019 is World News Tonight with David Muir. He was listed as one of the “12 to Watch in TV News” by TV Week in 2013. In 2014, People magazine named Muir as one of the Sexiest Men Alive.

What Is David Muir’s Age?

In 2022, David Muir will be 48 years old. He was born on November 8th, 1973, under the sign of the Scorpio.

Read More: How Old Is Mgk? Get to Know Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Passionate Relationship with Our Couple Facts.

Who Are the Parents of David Muir?

Ronald is the father of the journalist. Pat Mills is the name of his mother. When he was young, his parents divorced, but they co-parented peacefully. He was raised in a Roman Catholic family.

Educational History

The journalist attended Onondaga Central Junior-Senior High School after finishing elementary school. In May 1991, he received his high school diploma. Later, he joined the Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. In May 1995, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, placing first in his class. He studied for one semester at Georgetown University’s Institute of Political Journalism while attending Ithaca College. He also spent one semester studying abroad at the University of Salamanca in Spain.

Read More: How Old Is John Cena? Height, Weight, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Family, Biography & More

Career

In 1994, the news anchor made his television debut at WTVH. Up until 2000, he worked as a correspondent for the Syracuse, New York-based station. He covered Gaza Strip in Palestine and Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in Israel while working for the media network. He described what happened when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was killed in 1995. He was selected as one of Syracuse’s top local news anchors thanks to his outstanding job.

He started working for WCVB television in 2000 as an anchor and reporter. He was honoured with the area Edward R. Murrow Award for his dedication as an investigative reporter.

He received recognition from the Associated Press for locating the hijackers connected to the September 11 attacks. He started working for ABC News in August 2003 and continues to do so.

His first position at the station was as the overnight show’s anchor for World News Now. Later, he rose to prominence as the host of the early morning programme World News This Morning. He began hosting World News Saturday in June 2007.

He co-anchors Primetime as well. He took over as David Muir’s co-anchor of Watch World News in 2012. He was a key correspondent for the 2012 U.S. Presidential election 2012. He joined Elizabeth Vargas as a co-anchor of 20/20 the following year.

Read More: How Old Is Geraldo Rivera? Age, Early Life, Family, Training, and Many More

Who Is David Muir’s Spouse?

The managing editor and journalist shield the media from his personal life. David Muir’s relationship status is unknown, hence he is assumed to be single. Because he keeps his personal life a secret, there are rumours that he is gay. He hasn’t yet responded to queries about his sexual orientation, though. He had shared a love relationship with fellow journalist Gio Benetiz.

However, once Gio wed his husband, Tommy DiDario, it was established that the two were not a pair. He formerly allegedly had a romantic involvement with writer Kate Dries. When Kate revealed that she had travelled to Rome with him and that they had chemistry right away, the rumours started to circulate. However, neither of the two provided any additional information on the subject.