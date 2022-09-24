How Old Is Dave Grohl? when Did the Foo Fighters Play Nirvana, and Who Is Jordyn Blum, His Wife?

David Eric Grohl is another name for an American musician, vocalist, and record producer Dave Grohl. Dave Grohl has a $320 million net worth as of 2022. He rose to fame initially as the drummer for the grunge band Nirvana, then as the group’s founder, chief lyricist, guitarist, and lead vocalist.

He is a member of the short-lived side projects Late! and Probot in addition to being the drummer and co-founder of the rock group Them Crooked Vultures. Additionally, Grohl has worked on recordings and tours with Queens of the Stone Age

Dave Grohl Joined Nirvana When?

After the debut album, Bleach, Dave Grohl, then 21 years old, became a substitute drummer for Nirvana.

After founding members Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic struggled to keep a long-lasting member, he joined the band in Seattle and officially joined in 1990. Up until Kurt, the band’s lead singer took his own life in April 1994, Dave stayed with them. Without him, the band didn’t continue.

How Was the Foo Fighters Formed by Dave Grohl?

Following Kurt Cobain’s passing, Dave produced his own album, Foo Fighters. All of the songs on the CD were written by Dave, who also personally recorded all of the instrumental tracks.

When it was finished, Dave enlisted the Foo Fighters as a band to play the songs live and go on tour. Since then, the group has stayed intact and has performed stadium tours across the world while also releasing nine studio albums.

Who Else Has Dave Grohl Played in Bands?

Along with his most well-known bands, Dave has performed as a guest for a number of other popular musical groups. For example, he performed drums for Queens of the Stone Age and played the Devil in a Tenacious D hymn homage.

When Cage the Elephant’s regular drummer Jared Champion ruptured his appendix in 2011, he temporarily filled in. Additionally, he became a member of the successful rock “supergroup” Them Crooked Vultures, which also features Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin.

What Is the Wealth of Dave Grohl?

The Richest estimates Dave’s net worth at £172 million ($225 million). These account for his earnings from the sale of albums, live concerts, and his real estate holdings. Additionally, he has songwriting rights for music by other bands.

Dave, Is He Married?

Since August 2003, Dave and Jordyn Blum have been wed. She has produced documentaries for the Foos, but she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Together, the pair is the mother of three daughters: Violet May, Harper Willow, and Ophelia. From 1994 to 1997, he was married to Jennifer Youngblood; however, the couple divorced as a result of infidelity.

Two years later, Dave Melody Maker magazine: “I was 25, and my wife was even younger. We weren’t prepared to wed. She’s the funniest goddamn freak you’ve ever met, and I miss her a lot. Adorable in every way. We should not have gotten married; it would have been better. However, you “live and learn.”