How Old Is Danny Devito? Net Worth, Height, Wife, Movies and Biography

Daniel Michael DeVito Jr., an American actor, comedian, and director, was born on November 17, 1944. He rose to fame by playing the taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma in the 1978–1983 television series Taxi, for which he was honored with both a Golden Globe and an Emmy. On the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he plays Frank Reynolds (2006–present).

Young Age and Childhood

Daniel Michael “Danny” DeVito, Jr. was born in Neptune, a small town in New Jersey, in the northeastern United States. Danny Devito’s age is 74 years old.

Danny’s parents, who are of Italian descent, were not very notable individuals and had no knowledge whatsoever about filmmaking. The future actor’s father had to switch careers multiple times to make a living. He attempted to launch his own business, working in the laundry, trying to build a billiards club, and selling sweets in a confectioner’s shop before settling on the hairdressing industry and starting his own salon.

Read More: How Old Is Jaden Newman? Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Net Worth, Bio

Learning Insights

When Danny was a young child, he was enthusiastic about learning humor and acting. He attended Oratory Preparatory School, Summit (An Art School) to finish high school for this reason. Later, he visited the American Academy of Dramatic Arts to receive acting instruction at the academy.

Danny Devito’s Wife, His Children, His Affairs, and More Details About His Personal Life

On the set of one of his shows, The Shrinking Bride, Danny Devito met Rhea Perlman, the love of his life. The couple made the decision to start dating after that. And they were wed in 1982. But in 2012, after 30 years of marriage, they made the decision to divorce. After some time had passed, they both made the decision to get back in touch with one another. But regrettably, they both desired a divorce once more in 2019. and ultimately decided to coexist as friends because they both understood that they couldn’t survive alone. The children of Danny Devito have the names Lucy, Grace, and Jacob.

Read More: How Old Is Gwen Stefani? What Year Did She Propose to Blake Shelton?

Career Start-Up

He attended boarding school and earned his diploma in 1962 from Summit, New Jersey’s Oratory Preparatory School. He started acting in school productions of “St. Francis of Assisi” and “the Billion Dollar Saint” while still a student there. He started working at his sister’s salon after finishing high school because he believed it would be a nice place to meet women.

After 18 months of employment there, he made the decision to leave and pursue a more lucrative career in cosmetics. As a result, he submitted an application to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which included a monologue performance requirement. The academy awarded him a diploma in 1966 after he immediately changed his course of study to acting after receiving favorable feedback for his monologue.

DeVito performed with the Colonnades Theater Lab at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Connecticut, throughout his early acting career. A member of the Westbeth Playwrights Feminist Collective, he also appeared in their productions.

Read More: How Old Is Gwyneth Paltrow? The Birthday Suit Photo Is Becoming an Annual Tradition for Gwyneth

Individual Life

On January 17, 1971, DeVito and Rhea Perlman first crossed paths when Perlman went to see a friend perform in the play “The Shrinking Bride,” in which DeVito also appeared. The couple had moved in together two weeks later. Their wedding day was January 28, 1982. They have three kids together. They divorced in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage, however, they later got back together in March 2013. In March 2017, they divorced for the second time amicably, however, they have indicated they don’t want to.

Together, DeVito and Perlman have collaborated on numerous projects, including the television series “Taxi” and the motion picture “Matilda.”

Read More: How Old Was Elvis when He Died? The Real Account of The Death of The King of Rock and Roll

Actual Estate

In Beverly Hills, California, Danny and Rhea resided in a 14,579-square-foot home for many years. They bought the house in 1994, listed it off-market for more than $30 million a few years later, and sold it for $24 million in April 2015.

They still share ownership of a house in the Point Dume section of Malibu.