How Old Is Dana Perino? Fox News Personality Dana Perino Still Gets out Of Bed Early to Go to Work at Age 50.

Dana Marie Perino, an American political pundit, and the author was President George W. Bush’s 26th White House Press Secretary from September 14, 2007, to January 20, 2009. She followed Dee Dee Myers, who held the position during the Clinton Administration, as the second female White House press secretary.

Perino was a book publishing executive at Random House before working as a political pundit for Fox News and co-hosting the network’s talk show The Five. She started presenting The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino on Fox News on October 2, 2017. Perino departed The Daily Briefing in early 2021 to co-anchor America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer.

Dana Perino Salary

Author and political pundit Dana Marie Perino is also known by her stage name Dana Perino. Dana Perino’s net worth was $80 million as of 2022. At Fox News, she developed her political career and earned her pay.

She is a former White House press secretary and one of “The Five’s” co-hosts on Fox News Channel. She also contributes to the Fox News Channel’s political and election coverage teams. She co-hosts the weekly “I’ll Tell You What” political podcast with Chris Stirewalt. She held the job of White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush for seven years, making history as the first Republican woman to do so.

The day after President Bush left office, she and her husband made their way to Fish Hoek, South Africa, to work with Living Hope, a faith-based organization that provides a range of services to people living with HIV and AIDS. President Obama proposed her for the Broadcasting Corporation’s Board of Governors after she returned. In June of that year, the Senate approved her nomination. She took part in “Jeopardy” in May 2012 alongside NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and CNBC host David Faber.

When she finished college, her first job in Washington was working for Congressman Scott McInnis (R-CO). Later, she worked as press secretary for Dan Schaefer (R-CO). She also worked for a public relations firm in San Diego.

Relationships, Family, and Boyfriend

Dana Perino’s parents are Mrs. Jan Perino, a stay-at-home mom, and Mr. Leo Perino, who works in the camera and electrical department for filmmaking. She has one sibling as well. She has a younger sister named Angie Perino who co-hosts the network talk show The Five and contributes to Fox News as a political pundit

The marital status of Dana Perino is married. She tied the knot with renowned American businessman Peter McMohan in 1998. The top businessperson has experience working with numerous multinational organizations. He is knowledgeable about a variety of topics, including retailing, labor relations, and supply chain management. In addition, he holds the position of CEO of the American retail company “Shоpko” with headquarters in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. She has two stepchildren, a son named Barry and a daughter named Kelly, from Peter’s previous marriages.

How Old Is the Five’s Dana Perino?

The TV host is 49 years old right now (as of 2022). She was born to Leo and Janice Perino in Wyoming on May 9, 1972. The TV host holds degrees from both the University of Illinois Springfield and the University of Southern Colorado.

Since 1998, the commentator has been wed to Peter McMahon. In 1996, they crossed paths on a Denver-Chicago route. Peter was then employed by a medical company as a pharmaceutical sales representative.

Peter asked Perino if she wanted him to put her bag on the storage rack as they were the final two passengers to board the vehicle. The host of Fox News claims to have thought Peter was pretty beautiful and that she adored his British accent. She also observed that he was without his wedding ring.

Following their contact exchange, Peter sent Dana an email expressing his feelings for her. He proposed to Dana in front of the well-known Washington Cathedral two years later. Soon after, the two got married, and they’ve been together ever since.

McMahon was born in Blackpool, England, but he recently acquired American citizenship. He currently runs the business GreenSleeve Surgical and works in the medical products industry.

