How Old Is Daemon Targaryen? ‘House of The Dragon’ Actors’ Ages in Relation to Their Characters’ Ages

As season 1 goes on, it will be important to keep track of the character ages from House of the Dragon. The first episode of House of the Dragon is set 172 years prior to the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and nine years into King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) reign after its prologue opening. Fire & Blood, the inspiration for House of the Dragon, claims that King Jaehaerys I passed away in 103 AC, two years following the Great Council. The first episode of House of the Dragon is set in 112 AC if Viserys’ reign starts in that year.

The first season of House of the Dragon will soon time-jump even further to 129 AC, the year that the historic Westerosi civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons” initially breaks out. The conflict between possible heirs, including King Viserys’ chosen heir Rhaenyra Targaryen, is what has led to this conflict (Milly Alcock). Ahead of the conflict, other significant Houses of the Dragon figures include Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who, as King Viserys’ brother, becomes heavily involved in the issue of succession; Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), who is the wife of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), and who, as King Jaehaerys’ oldest-living heir at the Great Council of 101, had a better claim to the throne

Rhaenyra from House of the Dragon is how old?

In order for us to understand how things eventually escalated in the years leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, it was crucial for the series to establish the events that happened during the characters’ formative years. As a result, when House of the Dragon first began, we got to meet a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. But at that time, how old was Rhaenyra?

Rhaenyra was probably between 15 and 16 years old when she made her debut. Her father disclosed that she was already 16 years old in episode 2, which was released six months after the first. There are many gaps in time between episodes, however, in episode 3, she was roughly 17 to 18. Then, Rhaenyra was most likely already around 18 when episode 5 came to a close.

Naturally, 10 years have passed between episodes 5 and 6, as we got to see Rhaenyra’s children while they were little. Given that she might have been around 18 when episode 5 finished, Rhaenyra was most likely between the ages of 28 and 29 at the time. She is now a mother at a perfectly appropriate age for the House of the Dragon’s medieval-style era.

In House of the Dragon, how old is Daemon?

As he enjoyed doing things his own way and could be rather vicious and merciless, Prince Daemon Targaryen was first introduced as the rebellious prince of House Targaryen. However, he has always been an antihero character from the moment he was introduced, as evidenced by the fact that when we first met him in the series, he was seated on the Iron Throne. Of course, a young Rhaenyra, who welcomed her uncle to King’s Landing, was the one to welcome him back then.

Daemon is actually much older than Rhaenyra, despite being her uncle. However, even while we did have hints regarding the ages of the many young characters in the book, such as Rhaenyra, Alicent, and Laena, we can’t say the same about the older characters, such as Daemon, because their ages were never revealed or even stated.

How old are Rhaenyra and Daemon in comparison?

We already knew that Rhaenyra and Daemon are very different in age because the latter is, after all, the former’s uncle. Of fact, as the Valyrians aim to maintain their bloodline’s purity, incest is relatively common within the Targaryen family. As a result, when Rhaenyra and Daemon made it clear they liked each other, nobody really objected.

Rhaenyra’s attraction to her uncle was clear when she was little. She was still a child at the time, as Daemon acknowledged in episode 7 in response to Rhaenyra’s question about why he had abandoned her so long ago. However, following the events of episode 7, Rhaenyra was no longer a kid, and Daemon was more than happy to take her.

At the end of episode 7, after working to stage Laenor’s demise, Rhaenyra and Daemon not only had sex but also wed. Rhaenyra was around 28 to 29 years old and Daemon was around 44 at the time, a difference of about 16 years.