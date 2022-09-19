How Old Is Cyrus Dobre? Age, Height, Girlfriend, Family, Net Worth, & More

An American singer, YouTube sensation, TikToker, gymnast, and social media figure, Cyrus Dobre is also known as Cyrus Dobre-Mofid. Cyrus Dobre has a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2022. Along with his three siblings, he is most well-known for being a part of the YouTube channel “Dobre Brothers,” where they publish vlogs twice a week.

Cyrus started sharing videos on the “Vine” app that featured vlogs, challenges, gymnastics, practical jokes, skits, and many other types of content. The “Dobre Brothers” YouTube channel owned by him and his brother has also been nominated for a “Streamy Award” in the “Breakout Creator” category.

kinship, girlfriend, and family

Boz Mofid and Aurelia Dobre are the parents of Cyrus Dobre. Boz Mofid, who works as an entrepreneur, is Cyrus Dobre’s father. Aurelia Dobre, an Olympic gymnast by profession, is Cyrus Dobre’s mother.

The three siblings of Cyrus. Marcus, Lucas, and Darius, his three younger brothers, are all YouTube stars.

Read More: How Old Is Chris Brown? Age, Networth, Musical Career, and Everything You Need to Know

Become a Star

On June 5, 2017, Cyrus Dobre and his three brothers launched their YouTube channel, “Dobre Brothers,” and a few days later, they published their debut video, titled “Why we are doing this..” In the video, the four brothers discussed their channel and the inspiration behind it while wearing white shirts. The brothers have posted a number of videos on their channel since it first launched. Over 5 million people subscribe to the channel, and some of the most popular videos have received up to 18 million views.

Individual Life

On March 9, 1993, Cyrus Dobre was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, in the USA. His father, Boz Mofid, is a gymnastics coach, and his mother, Aurelia Dobre, competes at the national level. Dobre collaborates on his videos alongside his three brothers, Lucas, Darius, and Marcus Dobre. He attended South Hagerstown High School before enrolling at the University of Iowa, where he earned degrees in sociology and strategic communication.

He started dating Christina in 2017, and they got married the following year.

Read More: How Old Is John Travolta? Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About John Travolta

Age of Cyrus Dobre

In 2022, Cyrus Dobre will be 29 years old. On March 9, 1993, Tuesday. Cyrus was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, in the United States. His astrological sign is Pisces. His mother is European and his father is Middle Eastern if we are to talk about his ethnicity.

He graduated from South Hagerstown High School in Maryland, finished his studies, and went on to earn a professional sociology degree from the University of Lowa as well as a master’s degree in strategic communication.

Physical Qualities

A very attractive man with a contagious charisma is Cyrus Dobre. Cyrus is 5 feet and 8 inches in height, and his body weight is around 75 Kg. Cyrus has an attractive, clean-shaven face and a mesomorphic figure that is outstanding.

He has a good physique and ideal physical measurements. Dark brown hair and stunning black eyes are both features of Cyrus Dobre. He doesn’t maintain a beard or mustache.

Read More: How Old Is Amy Grant? Age, Networth, Dating, and Everything You Need to Know

Career

On the social networking site “Vibe,” Cyrus Dobre first began sharing videos to further his business. Then Cyrus and his three younger brothers started sharing a YouTube channel called “Dobre Brothers.” He collaborated with Canadian rapper, songwriter, record producer, and vocalist Tory Lanez on the song “Goin Up” in June 2020.

Later, the American rapper Lil Pump and American rapper, songwriter, and vocalist Lil Mosey performed songs alongside the Dobre brothers. Later, he and his ex-wife Christina Kay launched the “Cyrus and Christina” YouTube channel. He is connected to the production business “Fullscreen.”